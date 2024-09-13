Key Takeaways Large language models like GPT-3 can return incorrect responses due to hallucination.

Large language models are critical to today's AI features, whether wrapped around other tools, or working simply as Turing-tested chatbots. As predictive models (and not intelligent beings), they can't reason, and aren't particularly tied to the truth. That leads to LLMs returning incorrect, practically made-up responses, called hallucination. It's one of the biggest obstacles to overcome in the quest for truly human-like language output.

As a world leader in data harvesting and cataloging, Google can feed LLMs accurate data better than anybody. To that end, Google just unveiled a set of open models, called DataGemma, designed to improve LLMs' abilities to discern truth from fiction.

When words that sound right turn out to be right

Mimicking human reason more effectively than ever

Data Commons, Google's mind-bogglingly vast knowledge graph, is its latest weapon against pervasive LLM inaccuracy. A knowledge graph isn't just a list of facts, but an overarching network of data, including relationships between the many points, and how they interact. Leveraging interconnected facts with high-utility instructions is one effective way to refine language models. Now, Data Commons is that data, and DataGemma that set of algorithms.

DataGemma employs two main strategies to combat AI lies: Retrieval-Interleaved Generation and Retrieval-Augmented Generation. Using RIG, an LLM receives a prompt, generates a likely answer, then checks that answer against a database of verified facts and statistics. RIG partly restricts a model's decision-making to the probabilities it was originally trained on.

In RAG, a language model first gathers relevant data from its assigned knowledge graph, and evaluates that dataset for an answer. This allows engineers to continually curate the model's available dataset, instead of relying on the intial training data. Google's recent blog post does an excellent job of making these as confusing as possible, but conceptually, they're not too complicated.

What makes DataGemma so special?

Mostly the fact that it uses Google's resources

RIG and RAG aren't new, and various AI models use one or both in some ways. The difference is that DataGemma's operated by one of the biggest data hoarders ever. Google is only beginning the combined RIG and RAG approach to navigating the publicly available Data Commons graph. But it's committed to sharing its research to benefit the machine learning industry as a whole, offering phased-in access as the work progresses.

No other group can compete with Google's combination of processing power, data storage and management, and engineering resources. So this massive undertaking could make a huge difference in LLM accuracy moving forward. Whether you think AI is humanity's savior or an overhyped customer service bot (it's actually somewhere in between), more truthful LLM responses can only be beneficial.

Visit Google's DataGemma research post for more detailed explanations of RIG and RAG.