Google's ambitious journey into the world of custom chip design, initiated with the Tensor G1 SoC in the Pixel 6 series, appears to be approaching a significant turning point. Although Google has depended heavily on Samsung for chip design and production since the introduction of the Tensor, this reliance is set to shift as the tech giant is planning to debut a fully customized Tensor chip by 2025 and has selected Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) as the new production partner.

With the Tensor chips for its Pixel phones, Google has been distinguishing its devices with bespoke features that would excel on custom-designed circuits. However, insiders have revealed some bumps in this journey. The tech titan has been forced to postpone the launch of its first fully customized chip by at least a year, according to The Information.

Google had scheduled the release of a full-custom chip code-named "Redondo" for 2024's Pixel 9 series, intending to replace the semi-custom chips it currently designs in partnership with Samsung. However, it has decided to stick with Samsung for another year, pushing the launch of its fully custom chip to 2025. Instead of debuting with Redondo, or the Tensor G4, this new chip is now expected to arrive as the Tensor G5, internally referred to as "Laguna."

This delay will coincide with a shift in manufacturing alliances. As Google progresses towards fully custom chips, it plans to transition from Samsung to TSMC, the world's premier chipmaker. Google's aspiration to benefit from TSMC's significant manufacturing prowess over Samsung motivates this move, enabling it to create more powerful and energy-efficient processors without a considerable increase in their size. Furthermore, Google expects the full-custom Tensor chip, potentially debuting with the Pixel 10, to leverage TSMC's state-of-the-art 3-nanometer manufacturing process, which is currently the most sophisticated method for transistor integration on a chip.

Google, having its engineers spread between the US and India, hasn't found making its own Tensor chips to be a walk in the park. However, Google thinks this effort will pay off in the future. Despite selling only 7.8 million Pixel smartphones last year, a number much smaller than Apple or Samsung, Google believes this investment is worth it. As Dylan Patel, a top analyst at SemiAnalysis, noted to The Information, "Google is spending a lot of money to make something that isn't making a lot of money." He also said, "It might not make sense for just the Pixel phones, but it might be worth it in the future when they use these chips in other things like virtual reality products."

These distinctive chips might result in improved capabilities and fresh features in Pixel phones and other upcoming devices. The course that Google's hardware strategies take in the future may be significantly shaped by these advancements.