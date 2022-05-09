Google Cursive is a simplistic alternative to Microsoft OneNote. The Progressive Web Application (PWA) launched alongside the HP Chromebook x2 11 in 2021, and it comes preinstalled on the top Google Chromebooks with touchscreen support. At its simplest the Cursive app allows you to use your Chromebook's stylus to take handwritten notes. With its more advanced features, you can highlight and erase texts, sync notes with your Google account, and export them as a PDF, among other features.

Cursive is limited to Chromebooks, so you can't use it on a PC or Mac. Non-Chromebook users, however, can get similar and robust note-taking functionalities in Google Keep. If you want a faster and easier way to create, edit, and organize your notes, here's how to achieve that with Google Cursive.

How does Google Cursive work?

Google Cursive works similarly to Microsoft OneNote, but its features are basic, and the interface is more user-friendly. Another major difference is Cursive's limitation to Chromebooks. If you don't own one, you can't use the app. On the other hand, OneNote is available on most Android, iOS, and computer devices.

You can create multiple notebooks from Cursive's Home menu and organize notes within them. When you create a new note, you can access features such as the pen tool for writing on your screen with a stylus. You can always switch if you prefer to use your fingers or don't have a stylus. The note app supports gestures such as circling text to reposition it, drawing horizontal lines to increase the line spacing, and scribbling over text to delete it. You can also use the eraser to wipe out mistakes, but a quicker method is to tap the undo and redo buttons. If you need to mark specific text, use the highlighter. The pen and highlighter allow you to change text colors and strokes.

The selector tool helps you resize text or move it to a different spot. Selection also works for highlighters and pictures you place in your note. You can insert images from your Chromebook's local files and duplicate them as many times as needed. If you accidentally swipe or scroll, lock your note in place from Cursive's menu. This menu also features options for exporting your note as a PDF, changing the background, copying text, and accessing helpful resources.

How to install the Cursive app on your Google Chromebook

Google Cursive is only available to Chromebook users. You can't get it on other devices. The app comes preinstalled for select Chromebooks, but you can download and install it if it isn't on your device. If you don't want the app, access Cursive online via the Chrome browser. If you access it with another device, Google notifies you to switch to a Chromebook for the best experience and opens the web app in read-only mode.

Additionally, Cursive requires an internet connection to sync notes with your Google account, although you can use your Chromebook offline to save data. When you turn mobile data back on, Cursive automatically reconnects to your account.

To get the Google Cursive app on your Chromebook, follow the steps below:

Open Google Chrome and go to cursive.apps.chrome. In the upper-right corner, click the Install icon beside the address bar. Click Install to confirm your decision.

How to use Google Cursive on your Chromebook

After you install Google Cursive, open it to begin using your stylus to handwrite, edit, and organize notes. Cursive supports gestures, so you don't have to click a tool to edit text. Gestures work with the mode Cursive is set to. In Stylus mode, gestures don't work when you draw them with your fingers.

Create a new note

Click the Launcher icon in the lower-left corner of your homescreen. Select Cursive from your Apps list. In the app's Home menu, click New note. Use your stylus to handwrite text on your screen. To make a new note in the future, click the stylus icon in the lower-right corner of your homescreen. Then click Create note.

Edit notes in Google Cursive

From the toolbar in the upper-right corner, use the pen, highlighter, or eraser tool icons to handwrite, mark, and delete text. Two extra icons appear on the right side of the toolbar when using either the pen or highlighter tools. Click the colored circle to open a palette. Then click the stroke icon to adjust the tool's thickness. To delete text or copy and paste it, click the Selector tool. Then drag your mouse icon over the text to select it. To insert pictures from your local files, click the image icon. To change the background of your note, click the three dots in the upper-right corner. A menu appears. Hover your mouse icon over Change background. Select a note style from the drop-down list.

Use stylus gestures to edit notes in Google Cursive

To delete text, scribble over them with your stylus or fingers. Then tap the text to make it disappear. To add or reduce line spacing, draw a horizontal line between the text. Tap the line to make the spacing tool appear. Then drag the icon downward. To reposition text, circle it. Then tap the circle to make the selector tool appear. Drag the text to wherever you please. To copy and paste or delete the text, tap the three-dot icon.

Organize your notes with Google Cursive notebooks

In Google Cursive's Home menu, click New notebook. Type a name for the notebook, and pick a color. Click Create Notebook. Click the three-dot icon below the note to add a note inside the notebook. Select Add to notebook. Select a notebook to move the note into.

How to read Google Cursive notes in Chrome without a Chromebook

Since Google Cursive is designed to work on Chromebooks, you can't create or edit notes on other devices. Accessing the app with another computer or phone makes your notes available only for reading. You can use third-party devices when you're away from your Chromebook and need to view your notes.

Open Chrome on a non-Chromebook device. Go to cursive.apps.chrome. This address opens Cursive's Home menu in read-only mode. Ensure that you're signed in to your Google account. Signing in allows Cursive to display the notes linked to your account. Click a notebook to view and open your existing notes.

You might be able to use the Google Cursive app on other devices

Although Google Cursive is limited to Chromebooks, you can trick the Chrome browser into thinking you're using one to access the app. This way, you have access to all note-taking tools and features. This method requires you to tweak a few settings in Chrome's Developer Tools and isn't available for mobile devices.

You'll need to keep the Developer menu open to use Cursive's full features. If you close it, Chrome reverts the website to read-only mode. You can adjust the menu if it takes up space on your screen. Also, the setting doesn't save permanently, and you'll need to re-do it every time you want to use Cursive on a non-Chromebook computer.

On Chrome, go to cursive.apps.chrome via any computer. Click the three-dot icon in the upper-right corner to open Chrome's menu. In the drop-down list, go to More Tools > Developer Tools. The Developer Tools panel appears on the right side of your Chrome window. Under Network, click the Wi-Fi symbol with a gear to open more network conditions. In the User Agent section, uncheck the box beside Use browser default and select Chrome – Chrome OS from the drop-down list. Refresh the page to reload the app in Chrome.

Google Cursive makes handwriting notes simple

Google Cursive is a straightforward app for creating, editing, and managing handwritten notes. The interface gives you everything you need and doesn't overwhelm you with buttons and menus. More importantly, you can install the app, access it from your Launcher, and pin it to your Chromebook shelf.

While the UI makes it easy to jot while you're on the go, the framework is limiting. Cursive doesn't allow you to write on non-Chromebook devices, and you can't type notes when you don't want to use your stylus. These capabilities give OneNote a leg up in the competition. If these features are important to you, try these interesting alternative note-taking apps.