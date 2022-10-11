It's been a hot second or two since we last talked about Google's Curated Culture collection of (what-are-supposed-to-be-)Pixel-exclusive wallpapers, but there's never a bad time to be reminded that you're worth taking care of — even if the thing you're holding in your hands isn't doing that for you. And with that, we've got three new wallpapers to share with you as we celebrate World Mental Health Day.

Illustrator @burnttoast, known for his successful Doodle NFTs, brings us simple, Pendleton Ward-esque drawings depicting ways for people to relax and reassure themselves on top of bright, yet soothing monontone backgrounds.

In terms of coping with our brain's m.o. — whatever that may be — the artist goes on to say:

To me, mental health is invisible and unassuming. It is unselective and affects people of all walks of life. It is an ever present issue that needs to be addressed with the utmost importance.Be gentle with yourself, treat yourself with the love and care that you deserve.

You can check the wallpapers out for yourself below and download them from the Made by Google Twitter account. If you have a Pixel 3 or later, you can head into the system settings to change your wallpaper.

Look for these and a gallery full of other awesome works under the Curated Culture collection. Oh, and check out last year's wallpapers for World Mental Health Day, too.