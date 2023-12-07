Summary Cubes widget is a new feature in development for the Google Play Store, possibly providing a centralized hub for discovering new apps.

The Cubes widget spotted in development currently lacks content but includes placeholder pictures, suggesting it will focus on the latest from Google Play.

It is speculated that the Cubes widget could offer promotional materials or tailored app recommendations based on users' previous purchases.

Android loves widgets, and so do we. It’s one of the best ways to get accurate information quickly without having to do more than grabbing your phone and unlocking it. Whether you need to look for today’s weather at home, check out what’s next on your to-do list, or keep up-to-date with your teams’ latest scores, there’s seemingly something for everything you need. Something that isn’t yet available, though, is a widget to see the news about what’s new in the Google Play Store, but it’s on its way in the shape of a cube.

A few weeks ago, we talked about the Google Play Cubes widget that has been worked on for the better part of the last year by the tech conglomerate. It has not been announced, and it seems that its development has been quite slow. However, thanks to @AssembleDebug on X, more information continues to trickle out of Google and the Play Store’s latest version updates.

What we assume Cubes will be is a centralized hub for discovering new apps across different categories on the Google Play Store. Previously, there was only one Cubes-based widget that could be accessed, and it was titled the “Cubes Entry Point widget.” Except for its framework, indicating that it would revolve around the Play Store, it was devoid of legitimate content.

We now have another glimpse of the in-development feature through @AssembleDebug’s Telegram channel, GApps Flags & Leaks. The latest Cubes widget is still lacking any and all content, but it does include placeholder pictures that provide insight into what Google’s cooking up. It’s a four-by-two widget that seems to once again put emphasis on the latest from Google Play. Without content, though, what we assume this will be is all we have to go off of for now. Could it be promotional material to save money on in-app purchases? Could the apps shown be tailored to each user’s previous purchases? Time will tell.

Source: GApps Flags & Leaks

There are a lot of great widgets that provide helpful information at a glance on Android, and we hope that Cubes will be another one of them. We’ve compiled a list of our favorite widgets that make your homescreen more than just an app launcher. While phones running on base Android versions are usually the first to get most features, like the Google Pixel 8 Pro, Samsung smartphones do get a more all-encompassing version of widgets with the ​​Lock Star Good Lock module. You can now add whatever widget you want to your Samsung Galaxy phone’s lock screen with it.