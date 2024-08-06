Summary Google's Personal Safety app offers critical features like car crash detection, 911 calls, and Crisis Alerts.

Code in Google Play Services indicates that Crisis Alerts might soon expand to more Android devices.

The tool could become widely available on Android devices, as evidenced by updated code references, including one that directly replaces the word "Pixel" with the word "Android" in a description of the feature.

Google's Personal Safety app is the central hub of every Pixel device, offering crucial features like car crash detection, emergency contacts, Safety Check, an option to call 911, Crisis Alerts, Emergency SOS, and more.

The application's availability is limited to a very small number of devices, primarily Pixel smartphones, but it appears like that might soon change. Google might finally be ready to make its Personal Safety app, or at least a part of it, more widely available on Android devices.

As shared by folks over at Android Authority, code found in Google Play Services' version 24.31.33 build indicates that at least one core feature of the Personal Safety app, namely Crisis Alerts, might soon expand to other Android devices through a Google Play Services update.

The feature, which essentially notifies users about natural disasters and public emergencies in their area, uses location services and updates from local authorities to push out alerts.

Considering that the feature is a Personal Safety app exclusive, mentions of it showing up in a Play Services build could only indicate that either the feature, or the app is expanding to more devices. The strings of code found in the build reference public alerts, high and low importance notifications, 'how it works' descriptions, and more.

A wider rollout might actually be in the cards

<code><string name="crisis_alerts_debug_setting_public_alert">Test Public Alert</string> <string name="crisis_alerts_debug_setting_sos_alert">Test SOS Alert</string> <string name="crisis_alerts_details_key">Crisis Alerts Details Preference Key</string> <string name="crisis_alerts_notification_high_importance_channel_name">Crisis Alert Alert</string> <string name="crisis_alerts_notification_low_importance_channel_name">Crisis Alert Updates</string> <string name="crisis_alerts_notification_medium_importance_channel_name">Crisis Alert Notification</string> <string name="crisis_alerts_public_alerts_title">%1$s, %2$s</string> <string name="crisis_alerts_settings_activity_label">Crisis Alerts</string> <string name="crisis_alerts_settings_description">Get notified about natural disasters or public emergencies affecting your area</string> <string name="crisis_alerts_settings_how_it_works_body_2_text">Keep in mind: your phone may not notify you about all public emergencies.</string> <string name="crisis_alerts_settings_how_it_works_body_text">Android uses your device’s approximate location to find info about crises affecting your area even when the app is closed or not in use.</string> <string name="crisis_alerts_settings_illustration_key">Crisis Alerts Settings Illustration Key</string> <string name="crisis_alerts_settings_switch_key">Crisis Alerts Main Switch Key</string> <string name="crisis_alerts_settings_warning_box_key">Crisis Alerts Not Available Country Key</string> <string name="crisis_alerts_sos_content">Get local information and latest updates</string> <string name="crisis_alerts_unavailable_common">Crisis Alerts isn’t available: %1$s</string> <string name="crisis_alerts_unavailable_location_off">Location switch is off</string> <string name="crisis_alerts_unavailable_location_off_link">Turn on Location</string> <string name="crisis_alerts_unavailable_no_coverage">not supported in this region</string> <string name="crisis_alerts_unavailable_no_coverage_link">Supported countries</string> <string name="crisis_alerts_unavailable_offline">you’re offline</string> <string name="crisis_alerts_unavailable_offline_link">Go to Settings</string> <string name="crisis_alerts_warning_notifications_restricted">Missing notifications permission</string> <string name="crisis_alerts_warning_notifications_restricted_link">Grant permission</string></code>

The most glaring piece of evidence that suggests the tool might indeed become more widely available on Android is in the "crisis_alerts_settings_how_it_works_body_text" line of code.

If you visit the Crisis Alerts panel on a Pixel device right now, you'll notice that it says, "Pixel uses your device's location to find info about crises affecting your area." The uncovered strings of code, however, suggest that the panel will say, "Android uses your device’s approximate location to find info about crises affecting your area."

Elsewhere, the second sentence in the same panel on a Pixel reads, "Keep in mind, Pixel may not notify you about all public emergencies." In the uncovered code, the same sentence is written as, "Keep in mind: your phone may not notify you about all public emergencies."

These are compelling hints that the tech giant might actually be working on extending Crisis Alerts to more devices, and there should be no reason for Google to gatekeep a feature that has the potential to safeguard countless lives.