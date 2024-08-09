Summary Google unveiled Wear OS 5 featuring notable battery improvements, additional watch face complications, and more fitness data types.

Wear OS 5.1, based on Android 15, is being tested on the Pixel Watch 2, indicating a major shift in Google's Wear OS release strategy.

Potential decoupling of Wear OS version from underlying Android version could lead to improved API consistency in upcoming releases.

Google unveiled Wear OS 5 at its annual developer conference in May 2024. The new release promises to bring notable battery improvements. Based on Android 14, Wear OS 5 also adds support for more watch face complications and provides fitness apps with access to more data types. Google's Wear OS release cycle has been inconsistent, with the company typically basing the latest build on a year-old version of Android. But it seems the company might be ready to shake things up for good.

In a report for Android Authority, Android expert Mishaal Rahman claims Google is testing Wear OS 5.1 internally on the Pixel Watch 2. This should not be a big deal in itself, except that this Wear OS release is based on Android 15.

Google has only released one Wear OS point update so far — Wear OS 3.5 in October 2022 — packing some minor new features and changes. Additionally, all Wear OS versions have been based on a year-old Android release. So, if the company is working on Wear OS 5.1 with an underlying Android upgrade based on an OS version that's not even out to the public, it points to a significant shift in its strategy.

Rahman speculates that Google might have finally "decoupled the underlying Android version from the Wear OS version." Apparently, the company has been working on this for quite some time now, ensuring a single main development branch. If so, Google could base upcoming Wear OS releases on the latest Android build in beta testing for improved API consistency.

Google could always change Wear OS 5.1's name to Wear OS 6 before its public release. The company typically makes such decisions based on the new features and an API level bump.

Pixel Watch 3's debut will give a better idea of Wear OS 5 improvements

Right now, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra are the only smartwatches on the market running Wear OS 5. However, since they run One UI Watch 6.0 skin on top, it masks many of the OS's underlying enhancements. We should get a better idea of the changes and improvements in Wear OS 5 as soon as next week when Google unveils the Pixel Watch 3 lineup.