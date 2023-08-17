At CES 2023, Google showed off Watch Unlock at its booth, allowing you to seamlessly unlock your phone as long as you wear your Pixel Watch. The feature relies on Android 13's Active Unlock API and has been in development since at least January 2022. Despite showing off Watch Unlock at the beginning of the year, Google has not rolled out the new unlock option to the public. Now, it seems Watch Unlock is finally ready for release, with a video showing how the feature will work.

A screen recording shared by @AssembleDebug on Twitter shows the Watch Unlock option tucked under More security settings on a Pixel. He apparently managed to activate the feature by enabling low-level system flags.

The video provides more insight into how the feature will work. Google explains that Watch Unlock provides a convenient way to unlock your phone when your hands are wet or your face is not recognized. However, the feature will only work when the Wear OS smartwatch is on your wrist and near the device.

From the animation that plays in the Watch Unlock settings, the feature appears to work in a similar way to Unlock with Apple Watch on iPhone. When you tap a notification or swipe up on the lock screen, your phone will scan your face or fingerprint. If undetected, it will check for your watch. Your phone unlocks if the wearable is on your wrist and nearby. Your Wear OS watch will vibrate with a notification confirming this action.

It is possible Google could release Watch Unlock with Android 14 within the next few weeks. Or the company could hold off on the feature until the Pixel 8, Pixel Watch 2, and Wear OS 4 launch in October this year.