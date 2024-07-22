Summary Google Chrome improves performance with Memory Saver and soon a one-click button for immediate fixes might be available too.

Users can expect a pop-up alert to address performance issues by deactivating resource-hogging tabs.

Chrome Canary users have early access to these features, promising improvements for all Chrome users soon.

Google Chrome has gained notoriety for being a veritable resource-hog, running smoothly without lagging and stuttering only on newer, well-equipped computers. While the Android app doesn’t have such a reputation, Google built a feature for the desktop client last year, called Memory Saver, which snoozed unused tabs to free up resources for ones you’re interacting with. However, that comes with an associated timeout period before tabs are snoozed. Soon, a new one-click button in Chrome could immediately address any performance issues affecting your browsing experience.

Performance has dragged Chrome down for years now, but features like Memory Saver and Energy Saver aim to accomplish the same end goal, preventing load build-up on your machine and maximizing the battery life on notebooks and our favorite Chromebooks. However, as far back as May, our reader and browser researcher @Leopeva64 on X (formerly Twitter) spotted Google adding Chrome flags describing a feature resembling Edge’s Performance detector (via WindowsReport).

The changes would affect the behavior of the Performance side panel activated when you tap the Memory Saver icon flanking the address bar on the right. Leopeva subsequently uncovered a settings toggle that can enable or disable this new Ui that would recommend actions to improve browser performance. This toggle called Performance issue alerts in available in the Performance section of the sidebar when the related flags are activated in Chrome Canary.

chrome://flags/#performance-intervention-ui

A one-click fix might soon appear

The latest development pertinent to this Performance side panel might be a welcome one, especially for users unwilling to wait on Memory Saver to kick in. Leopeva says Chrome might soon automatically detect impacted performance and display a pop-up listing the tabs hogging system resources, with buttons labeled Fix now and Dismiss underneath.

You can hit Fix Now to immediately deactivate the tabs and free up system resources, which is better than closing them outright and losing the effort spent getting to that weblink. Once that’s done, hovering on the inactive tab will display how much memory was released. While we think displaying memory utilization in the warning pop-up might be beneficial, Leopeva found Google devs testing multiple variations of the window, lending hope to the possibility.

The three possible text strings change the title of the warning pop-up — “Keep performance speedy,” “Performance boost available,” and “Performance issue alert.” We believe Google might use different titles to convey varying levels of severity of the impact on Chrome’s performance, but it could very well be a cosmetic variation to deliver the alert with maximum efficiency.

In any case, this is available to Chrome Canary users only right now, and billions of users of the stable channel of the browser’s desktop client might need to wait a while longer for this feature’s release.