You can get the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro with up to 256GB of storage—but that's if you live in the US. In Europe, the smaller Pixel 6 is only available in one configuration with 128GB storage, which might not be enough for power users. Worse, there's no microSD card slot, so you cannot expand the internal storage down the line. If you live in the EU and are planning to buy the Pixel 7 series, you won't have to face this issue. A leak confirms that Google will bring the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro in 128GB and 256GB configurations outside the US this year.

Based on dealer information, WinFuture reports that the Pixel 7 lineup will be available with up to 256GB of storage in Europe. That would be an upgrade from the Pixel 6 but still pale compared to other flagship smartphones. Barring the Pixel 6 series, you can buy the best Android phones on the market with 512GB or even 1TB storage. So, even if the big G does end up selling the Pixel 7 with 256GB storage in the EU this time around, there's still a lot of catching up that it needs to do. The Pixel 7 Pro with 256GB storage should also be available in more European markets—the 256GB Pixel 6 Pro is not sold in all markets.

There's no mention of the pricing, but the 256GB variant should cost €70-100 more than the entry-level storage configuration.

Google is scheduled to announce the Pixel 7 series at its October 6th event. Reportedly the phones will go on sale two weeks after that in Europe. The company has already detailed key aspects of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, including its design, colors, and the Tensor G2 chip. Leaks have done the rest and revealed the new camera sensors that Google seemingly plans to use on its Pixel phones this year. Apart from new Pixel phones, the company is also expected to unveil the Chromecast HD and new Nest products.