Google teased the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro back at I/O in May 2022 despite their launch being months away. It gave us a glimpse of their design and confirmed the devices would be powered by the "next generation" Tensor 2 chip. While the big G did not reveal any specs, rumors have given us a good idea of what to expect from the company's 2022 flagship smartphones. A new leak now reveals the alleged release date of the new Pixels.

According to "very reputable sources" of Jon Prosser from Front Page Tech, preorders for the Pixel 7 series could start from October 6th, most likely right after the press event. The phones should officially hit retail availability a week later, on October 13th. Google tends to announce new Pixel phones in early October and start accepting preorders for them right after, so the date does seem to be plausible. Last year's Pixel 6 series was announced on October 19th and went on preorder the same day. Apart from the Pixel 7, the big G could also announce the Pixel Watch at the same event.

The launch date is still over two months away, and there's always a possibility that Google will change them at the last moment. Prosser has a mixed track record with his leaks, and they don't always turn out to be true. To his credit, all his Pixel 6a leaks were on point. Nevertheless, until other independent sources corroborate this date, you should take it with a pinch of salt for now.

Apart from the launch date and pricing, little is known about the Pixel 7 series. Recent leaks suggest the phones will continue to feature the same primary 50MP Samsung shooter at the rear. The front camera will seemingly get an upgrade, with Google moving to an 11MP Samsung JN1 shooter across the lineup. The newer sensor could even allow the company to offer face unlock on the new Pixels.