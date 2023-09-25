Summary Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro could pack significant hardware upgrades, including displays with higher peak brightness levels.

The Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro have leaked extensively in the last few months, revealing many of their key features and upgrades. With the official unveiling of the phones less than 10 days away, leaks and rumors surrounding the Pixels are coming from all directions. Over the weekend, a report detailed all the new camera features of Google's upcoming Pixels, including a Pro camera mode, Night Sight for Video, and more. Another rumor revealed the pricing of the two phones. Now, a new leak has detailed the complete specs of the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, including software support for a whopping 7 years.

A 91Mobiles report based on information by Kamila Wojciechowska, the Pixel 8 lineup will pack bigger hardware upgrades than initially rumored. This starts right from the display, with the Pixel 8's 6.2-inch 60-120Hz AMOLED panel seemingly capable of reaching a peak brightness of 2,000 nits.

The larger Pixel 8 Pro's 6.7-inch 1-120Hz LTPO panel will apparently hit a peak brightness of 2,400 nits, significantly higher than the Pixel 7 Pro's 1,600 nits. It will also use the more durable Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for protection, while the Pixel 8 will stick to the older Gorilla Glass Victus. Both phones will use the Tensor G3 chip with Titan M2 security chip. While the report is light on details about the new Tensor chip, a previous leak has detailed all the underlying improvements.

Storage is purportedly getting a big upgrade as well, with Google offering a whopping 1TB option in the US on the Pro. In other parts of the world, the Pixel 8 will ship with a maximum of 512GB storage. But it appears the phones will use the older and slower UFS 3.1 NAND chips instead of the superfast UFS 4.0 chip used in this year's best flagship phones.

For an improved connectivity experience, Google plans to offer Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 support on the upcoming Pixels. The Ultra-Wideband chip will remain exclusive to the Pro model for another year.

Pixel 8's battery capacity might see a slight bump to 4575mAh from its predecessor's 4355mAh cell. The Pixel 8 Pro's battery size will remain almost unchanged at 5050mAh. Wired and wireless charging speeds could stay the same as the Pixel 7, with the leaked spec sheet indicating a 50% top-up taking 30 minutes with a 30W USB-C adapter. Google also plans to stick to Qi wireless charging on its 2023 Pixels instead of using the newer Qi2 standard.

Confirming a previous rumor, the Pixel 8 series could get up to 7 years of OS, security, and Feature Drop updates. If this turns out to be accurate, Google could leapfrog Samsung and raise the software support standard in the Android ecosystem to another level altogether. For comparison, the Pixel 7 and 7 series are eligible for 5 years of updates, including three years of OS updates.

With the Made by Google event scheduled for October 4th, we won't have to wait long to officially know what improvements the Pixel 8 series will pack.