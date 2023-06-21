Bedtime mode is a handy Android feature that mutes unwanted apps and call notifications while you are sleeping. The feature is also available on the Google Pixel Watch to silence all notifications and ensure they don't wake you from slumber. But for reasons best known to Google, Bedtime mode on the Pixel Watch won't sync with your phone's sleep mode schedule. This is an annoying limitation of Google's smartwatch platform that must be fixed with Wear OS 4. Now, it seems like the company is already working on addressing this problem, and a fix could be out sooner than expected.

9to5Google's teardown of the latest Pixel Watch companion app v1.3.0.540210190 reveals Google is working on an option to "Sync Do Not Disturb and bedtime modes across your watch and phone." This way, you won't have to manually trigger them separately on your phone and watch — an option that should have been provided right from the get-go.

In the references that were found in the teardown, Google says the option will "help limit" interruptions" and "unify your devices to simplify your day." And if, for some reason, you don't want the modes to sync between your phone and watch, the company will provide an option for that as well. Reportedly, Google plans to tuck the new syncing toggle inside a new "Do Not Disturb & bedtime" section on the Pixel Watch companion app.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 4 lineup also offer Bedtime mode syncing, but the option is only available when using the watch with the best Samsung phones. It is unclear if Google will impose a similar restriction and show the syncing toggle when the watch is paired with a Pixel phone.

Nonetheless, since adding Bedtime mode syncing across the Pixel Watch and the paired phone might only require a Pixel Watch companion app update, here's hoping Google rolls out the feature sooner than later.