The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro pack several handy camera features. Photo Unblur is one of them, which uses AI magic to sharpen your blurry photos. It is one of the many features that make the Pixel 7 series our favorite Android phone on the market. Google is now looking to take things up a notch and is reportedly working on Video Unblur to make your video look sharper and clearer.

9to5Google managed to force enable the Video Unblur tool, though it does not seem to be working right now as it had no impact on the video quality. Google could still be developing the tool, which explains why it is not working right now. Like Photo Unblur, Video Unblur will rely on AI magic to make your videos sharper and clear, irrespective of whether they were recorded on a Pixel.

Source: 9to5Google

Photo Unblur is a Pixel-exclusive feature, and in all likelihood, Google could keep Video Unblur exclusive to its phones as well. There are no hints about this in the tool's code, so only time will confirm this.

Besides Video Unblur, Google is working on new video effects in Google Photos. In total, the company is developing 14 new video filters, including After School, B&W, Polaroid, Chromatic, Moire, and VHS. Again, none of these overlays work for now, signaling that Google is still actively developing them.

Google Photos currently provides 18 video filters and advanced stabilization for videos. Admittedly, its video editing tools are not as advanced as its suite of photo editing tools. Google could be focusing on changing that this year. Expect the Video Unblur tool and new video overlay effects in Google Photos to go official around the time the Google Pixel 8 series goes official.

With Magic Eraser now available for all Google One subscribers regardless of their phone, the company could eventually bring Photo and Video Unblur to non-Pixel devices as well.