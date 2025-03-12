Summary Google is expected to acquire AdHawk Microsystems Inc. for $115 million to boost its mixed reality technology.

Google Glass was the prehistoric precursor to many of the smart glasses in the market today.

Android XR, a VR operating system, is being developed with partners like Qualcomm and Samsung.

It has been over a decade since we were first introduced to Google Glass, the device that was created way before its time, and we’ve grown quite nostalgic about it. In our initial review of the Explorer Edition from 2013, we called it “a beta product from the future.” We didn’t mince words when we said that the Glass is a “category-defining product that will quickly become the template for all other devices of its type going forward,” but we may have overshot its applicable uses at that time. After years of it being marketed as an enterprise-only device, Glass was finally killed in 2023 to a crowd of very few onlookers. However, in the decade between both events, virtual reality and, by extension, smart glasses had evolved and have continued to evolve massively. There are plenty of smart glasses on the market today, and it looks like Google is about to dive back into the world very soon.

According to Bloomberg, Google is in final talks to acquire AdHawk Microsystems Inc. for $115 million, including $15 million in future payments based on AdHawk reaching specific performance targets. AdHawk is a Canadian startup company that creates eye-tracking technology and has strong financial backing from the likes of Samsung, Intel, HP, and Sony, among others. The deal is not yet signed, so while this could break down, it’s expected to be agreed upon this week by Bloomberg’s unnamed sources. Acquiring this company is another indication that Google isn’t just making a splash back into mixed reality devices; it’s cannonballing straight in.

Smart glasses for everyone

While Google is aiming towards a Glass revival of sorts, it’s already well on its way to making a return to virtual reality. Android XR was announced and shown officially in 2024. It is a new operating system specifically made for virtual reality devices, and it’s developing the operating system alongside partnerships with Qualcomm, Samsung, and others. Samsung is releasing its own VR headset, dubbed Project Moohan, later in 2025, and it will run on Google’s “XR” OS.

While virtual reality is where a lot of the fanfare and marketing rotates towards, smart glasses are starting to rise in popularity due to a multitude of both big and small companies releasing products with “smart” features. We’re pretty excited to see how this technology evolves, but even then, we’re not exactly sure that its offerings are worth the price at this point in time. In January, we polled Android Police readers for their thoughts on AR glasses, and after close to 1,000 votes, there was a real divide in opinions. While 37% said they had no interest in AR glasses, 24% said that they’re interested but waiting for something more impressive. Maybe Google will fill that group with people’s need to see growth in the market.