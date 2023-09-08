Summary Google has made its Privacy Sandbox widely available in the latest Chrome update to help advertisers deliver ads more effectively and give users more control over their personal data.

The elimination of third-party cookies in some browsers has inevitably made it more challenging for advertisers to reach their target audience. However, navigating the web hasn’t become any less frustrating with widespread cookie consent forms becoming the norm. Now, advertisers are looking for new ways to make sure their content is seen, and big tech companies are lending a hand. With the latest Chrome update, Google has made its Privacy Sandbox widely available to help businesses deliver ads more effectively — oh, and also to give users a touch more control over their personal data than tracking cookies afforded.

Google’s Privacy Sandbox division confirmed its rollout, noting that the goal is to enhance privacy for Chrome users while also maintaining access to information. With Privacy Sandbox in place, advertisers now regain the ability to show ads to specific audiences. After integrating Privacy Sandbox APIs into their measurement tools, they can gather more information on the effectiveness of their campaigns directly from Google. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Chrome users can declare their ad preferences in privacy control settings. Google says that letting advertisers know your interests will ultimately provide you with a more customized user experience.

Privacy Sandbox ships with Chrome 117, which is currently in the process of moving from the beta channel into the stable release channel. It’s one of just a few changes that is coming with the latest version of Chrome, which is evolving to eventually phase out third-party cookies. Google claims it will do so next year, but Privacy Sandbox is one example of how it is still intent on helping advertisers adjust to the change.

Earlier this year, the company announced that it is developing several APIs to make sure it can still push targeted ads. Some of them include Shared Storage, Protected Audience, and Topics. These help advertisers harness information to determine how to create more relevant ads for your particular browsing experience. In the Ad Privacy section of Chrome, you can turn off personalization based on your interests or block specific topics that you see in ads.

However, none of these changes from Google seem to have been created solely to benefit Chrome users. If anything, they seem more like consolation prizes as the company pacifies lawmakers while still bending to the will of advertisers seeking more personal information. Chrome already has stiff competition from Apple on the browser front — Safari blocked third-party cookies by default years ago. That being said, the lax attitude toward privacy, in general, may be enough to keep Chrome afloat. Not everyone takes the time to think about how their browser of choice preserves their privacy, and in this case, that’s in Google’s favor.