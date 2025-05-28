Summary Google hasn't given up on a split Quick Settings section in Android, which may become an optional feature soon.

Samsung and Xiaomi offer separate notification areas, but Google's stock Android design combines both.

Development efforts continue for split Quick Settings, with potential exclusive features for foldable phones, and more details expected in the next QPR release.

The combination of notifications and Quick Settings tiles has been a perplexing choice for brands making the best Android phones. Google graciously allows these OEMs to deploy custom implementations, sometimes handing the choice back to the user about whether they would like notifications, Quick Settings toggles, or a little bit of both when they swipe down on the status bar. After much ado, we finally have confirmation that Google hasn't entirely given up on its plans to design a split Quick Settings section, and it should be an optional feature for most of us.