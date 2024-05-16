Summary Google Contacts now displays missed call alerts and SMS message notifications in widgets for quick access to communication with contacts.

The new bell icon in the contact widgets allows for easy access to alerts from individual contacts directly on the home screen.

Notification alerts in widgets require granting Conversations and Notifications permissions, and may be a phased rollout for users.

Google’s multi-day developer conference is currently underway, showing app developers and users everything that’s changing with Android 15 Beta 2. Meanwhile, development of the company’s suite of default apps for Android devices continues unabated. Google Contacts recently ditched the floating action button (FAB) to add a new contact while testing a new layout for data fields in the contact addition UI. Now, we have caught wind of efforts to add call and message notifications in widgets.

Back in February, Google was caught working on an interesting way to show contact-specific notifications and alerts right in the Google Contacts widget for a specific person. The central idea was that you would have access to all forms of communication with that person right in the widget on your home screen, saving the effort of hopping between the dialer, Contacts app, and Google Messages. 9to5Google reports this implementation is now complete, and rolling out to people running Google Contacts version 4.31.

Widgets as a comms hub

Once you have access to the updated app, individual contact widgets in a portrait rectangle configuration should feature a new bell icon in the upper right corner. Although other shapes possible with the widget don’t show this button, you still retain the quick shortcuts to call and message the individual.

During the setup process for notification alerts in widgets, you will need to grant the app Conversations and Notifications permissions in the Allow notification access dialog. You can use it to see missed call alerts from that contact, SMS messages received, and important dates associated with their contact information, such as a birthday or anniversary. These alerts for important dates shouldn’t be conflated with unrelated reminders you set up in Google Calendar.

The above-mentioned version of the Contacts app supports the notification alerts, but is reportedly a phased or gradual rollout because all users may not see the feature immediately. In any case, if you use Contacts widgets for quick access, they are about to become a lot more useful.