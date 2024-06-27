Summary Google Contacts app updated to serve as a hub for communication with saved contacts.

Version 4.34 allows users to see and respond to notifications directly in the widget.

Widget also displays quick responses, additional information, and reminders for significant dates associated with the chosen contact.

Google Contacts may not be the most efficient or innovative dialer app around, but it gets the job done, and is pre-installed on all Pixel phones. Google regularly updates the app to stay contemporary, and the recent updates have mostly focused on making the Contacts app serve as a hub for every means of communicating with a saved contact. The widget for the app was also updated with similar objectives. Another app update promises to integrate message notifications and location sharing shortcuts in the widget as well.

Google Contacts’ previous widget update introduced with version 4.31 of the app faded a tiny bell icon to the widget, which provided instant previews of texts from chosen contacts once the necessary permissions are granted. Now, version 4.34 is rolling out via the Google Play Store, and the company’s change log for the app states users can now see and respond to notifications from a contact directly in the widget (via 9to5Google).

Widget shows quick responses and additional information

Close

Typically, Google Contacts shows only the latest message from a contact in the widget, along with their usual set of three smart reply suggestions. However, it will inform you of other unread messages, too. In addition to the usual SMS banter from your friends, adding this widget to your home screen should also give you a preview of the contact’s shared location in Maps. You can tap the contact profile picture in the widget to open the Contact info and see the shared location in there as well.

As spotted in the last update, the widget is also capable of delivering reminders for significant dates associated with the contact. This can be used so you never miss a birthday, anniversary, or event planned with people you contact frequently.

Understandably, the above-mentioned features only work when you create an individual contact widget. That said, Google’s experimentation is still underway because the company recently deployed a redesigned UI for the new contact addition page. We hope to see more changes in the Contacts app soon.