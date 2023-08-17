Having a Google Contacts widget on your home screen is a great idea if you communicate with certain people often. It's a shortcut to calls and text conversations, but it can feel a bit restrictive because you're not in complete control over the widget size — you can only choose from presets. However, it looks like Google is working on a way to fix this and it may give us a lot more customization than we've seen before.

According to a tweet from AssembleDebug, a user known for discovering hidden app features in progress, Google is changing the way that you use the Google Contacts widget. The unfortunate part is that it only applies to the Individual Contact widget at the moment, but the upside is how it reacts when you're placing it on your home screen.

Normally, you select a contact to add to the widget, but then it's not very customizable from there, as it retains its circular shape when you resize. The revamped widget can be grown and shrunk in size down to a single 1x1 spot as if it were an app icon. When the widget is large, it will display a detailed image of the contact with call and text buttons available, but will continue to change layouts and eventually lose its unique imagery and the call/message buttons if it is too small.

The newer look is a lot more square when large, but when shrunk down, it sticks to the well-known circular profile image for your contacts. The code for this new widget is present on Google Contacts version 4.15.24.554449442, which is still in the process of rolling out but available now on APKMirror. However, AssembleDebug notes that the new widget is not available for most users even on the latest version, and that he enabled it with root to demonstrate.

Despite the lack of a release date, based on the video shown in the tweet, the revamped Individual Contact widget appears to be almost finished. Now, if Google would only give a similar treatment to the Single Contact, Favorite Contacts, and Direct Dial widgets, we'd be in Material You heaven.