Summary Google Contacts could soon allow people to use the app without a Google account.

While turning off Google Account sync is already possible within the Contacts app, the process is somewhat tricky.

Additionally, Google Contacts is also working on refining individual contact pages with a less cluttered three-dot menu.

Google Contacts isn't one of the most talked-about apps in the company's ecosystem, though it serves a crucial function. The stock dialer app on Pixel phones has recently picked up some neat features, including upgrades to the app's home screen widget. We're now learning that an upcoming version of Google Contacts could let people use the app without a Google account.

Related Google Contacts is redesigning the New Contacts page Optimizing the fundamentals for a better user experience

An APK teardown of Google Contacts version 4.35 (stable) by Android Authority has revealed the addition of a new option within the account switcher menu — activated by tapping the profile picture on the top right — that lets you use the app "without an account." This particular option was reportedly enabled manually, potentially by flipping some flags, which explains why I couldn't see it in the Contacts app despite being on the latest version.

Tapping the Use without an account button redirects users to the Contacts app's Organize tab, with a dialog explaining the consequences of this action. In addition to turning off Google Contacts sync, any contacts imported from your Google account will also be removed. The dialog further explains that Google Account syncing can be turned on at any time, with clarification that the contacts that disappear will still be stored within your Google account.

Close

It's already possible to turn off Google Contacts sync, though the process is far from simple. One of the methods involves accessing Contacts settings from the account switcher menu and tapping Google Contacts sync settings. Choosing the desired Google account from the list (if you have more than one) opens the Google Contacts sync page, where you will have to tap the Status option and turn off the Google Contacts sync toggle.

Close

Old vs New

Google Contacts is also refining the individual contact page with some tweaks to the three-dot menu, as found by Android Authority. Currently, opening a contact and tapping the three-dot menu on the top right opens up six options. This new version (pictured above) moves them to the bottom of the contact page within the Contact settings section.

The relocated options include Share contact, Add to home screen, Move to another account, and Delete. These new options will join Reminders, Block numbers, and Route to voicemail options that are already available under Contact settings. While this certainly frees up some space from the three-dot menu, hiding them at the bottom of the page could require a fair bit of scrolling, depending on how many fields you have included for a particular contact.

Much like the aforementioned Use without an account option, I'm not seeing these repositioned contact options on the app just yet. However, since they can already be enabled via flags, we're hopeful that these features aren't too far away from making it to the stable version of Contacts.