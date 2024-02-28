Summary Hidden flags signal that Google Contacts is getting a UI update and a new widget to streamline communication with important contacts.

The new UI features a filter icon, bottom sheet card for selecting emails, and a "plus" icon in the search bar for quick contact addition.

A new messages widget in Google Contacts would let users display messages from one specific contact on their home screen for easy access.

Google Contacts is an app that most people who use an Android phone should be familiar with, as it’s the default contacts app for Google phones, such as Pixel devices. The service's core functionality and purpose has remained the same since it first became available for Gmail in 2007: organize your contacts list. Google likes to frequently adjust the user interface in its software suite, and Contacts is next on that list, with a pending update certainly being an upgrade, at least in one area.

Related How to restore deleted contacts on Gmail and Google Workspace Turn back the hands of time and undo any changes or accidental deletions to your contacts

Contacts is being updated to version 4.26, and while it will come with general bug fixes, some of its enhancements are hidden behind flags. The always reliable AssembleDebug of TheSpAndroid activated those flags and showcased the UI changes hidden behind the surface. Additionally, a new widget is available on users’ home screens with the flags activated.

With the new UI enabled, on the Contacts app's main page, a filter icon with three horizontal lines can be pressed to show or hide navigational chips, like “Phone,” “Email,” and “Company.” Selecting someone’s email now brings up a new bottom sheet card, which seems to get rid of the functionality and need of the sidebar and hamburger icon. Lastly, a new “plus” icon is now visible in the search bar to quickly add a new contact, supplementing the existing floating action button.

Close

Source: TheSpAndroid

There’s also a new messages widget that you should be able to use through Google Contacts on your home screen. The app will allow you to select one specific contact to display messages from, which should, in theory, make it easier to text whoever is your most important contact quickly. AssembleDebug has no information regarding the public rollout of this feature, so it will remain hidden behind flags for now.

Close

Source: TheSpAndroid

Last October, Google Contacts rolled out a widget that provided a shortcut to one specific contact, so this new, upcoming widget seems like a good continuation of what came before it. It’s not the latest update that Contacts has brought to the table, either, as Google was working on a dedicated section for custom ringtones as of this past December. While this UI redesign won’t be classified as an overhaul, Google Maps’ latest changes certainly can be looked at in that way.