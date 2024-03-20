Summary Google Contacts is making changes, with a new Organize tab slated to replace the Fix & manage section.

A "Contact ringtones" page is being added to this section, allowing users to specify ringtones for each contact.

Customizing ringtones for individual contacts may soon become easier, creating a more streamlined experience.

If you use Google’s services to make calls and manage your contacts, you’ve likely noticed several changes as of late. For instance, slight tweaks to the design of Google Contacts are resulting in a new Organize tab — this is where the contents of Fix & manage are being moved, as the section is starting to outgrow its original label, with Google having used it as a catch-all for several new features. As it turns out, yet another addition is coming to the Fix & manage tab, even as the name change has yet to go live for most users.

As Android insider Mishaal Rahman stated in an update on X (formerly Twitter), many users have seen a new Contact ringtones page in version 4.27.26 of the Google Contacts app. The page can be accessed by going to the previously mentioned Fix & manage section, and then tapping on the new option. From here, a page opens where you can specify which ringtone you want to play for each contact. Alternatively, you can tap on a link to go back to your Settings and change the default ringtone for your device as a whole. For the time being, it seems that it may be a server-side update, as not everyone has access to the page just yet.

Managing custom ringtones could soon get easier

Close

Until you have the feature on your own device, you may still need to manually assign individual ringtones to your Google Contacts. This can require more tapping, time, and menu navigation than you would like. However, Google has seemingly been hard at work, refining these settings for a more streamlined user experience. For instance, a Ringtones option was first spotted in development for the Fix & manage section back in December. However, it seems that the menu in its entirety was still under construction, as its options have since been tweaked and the menu itself renamed.

Whether or not you’ll eventually gain access to this easier ringtone management function is still up in the air. Google doesn’t always bring features on the server-side over to all of its users. If this one makes it, however, mitigating all of your individual contact sounds could become less time-consuming.