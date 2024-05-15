Summary The Google Contacts app redesign includes a new "plus" sign, replacing the FAB, prompting mixed user reactions.

Some users may see a return of the FAB in certain tabs, indicating Google is testing multiple designs for the app.

Recent updates aim to align Google Contacts with Material You elements, and make the app more similar to the Play Store.

The Google Contacts app, a popular choice among Android users for contact management, has undergone significant design changes in recent months. These updates, aimed at aligning the app's design with Material You elements, have not gone unnoticed. In late April, we reported on the revamp of the Contacts app UI for adding contact info, a change that was intended to simplify the process and enhance information accessibility. However, the latest design tweak from Google might stir some reactions among users.

Related Your Google Contacts could look a lot less messy soon Messaging and calling options now take up only one line per service by default for some

According to a report by 9to5Google, Google has made a subtle alteration to the Contacts app action buttons for adding a new contact. The previous floating action button (FAB) has been replaced with a new “plus” sign, now located in the top-right corner of the app.

This button, which appears on the left of your profile avatar and next to the search field, is a departure from FAB's previous position in the main contacts list. Notably, the new “plus” sign is visible in all three tabs of the app, not just the main contacts list.

Android users have long used FAB to add new users to the Google Contacts app. Google's move to replace such a popular button with a static plus sign raises many questions. The new design tweak is seen in version 4.31 of Google Contacts for Android. If you like the latest design, you can now check to see if the update has rolled out to your device.

Close

Source: Android Police

Interestingly, 9to5Google has also discovered a new design of the Google Contacts app on another device, where the FAB has been reintroduced to the "Highlights" and "Organize" tabs. This discovery suggests that Google is actively testing multiple designs for the app, and your feedback could play a crucial role in determining the final design that makes its way to the Contacts app.

The latest design tweaks to the Google Contacts app are aimed at making it more similar to the Play Store. In March, Google also removed the navigation drawer from the app. At the same time, Google was spotted testing a new search bar for the app, further enhancing the app's resemblance to the Play Store.