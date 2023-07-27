Google Contacts is the go-to phone book app for most people. It's preinstalled on many Android phones and offers a straightforward way to sync your contacts across devices or switch to a new phone. However, it's not free of the problem plaguing most contact apps: duplicate entries. If you're worried about the repetition in your phone book, we put together this guide for you. Here's how to remove duplicates from Google Contacts on your Android phone, tried-and-true Chromebook, or any browser.

The thought of manually scanning your contacts to find and delete excessive replications might seem overwhelming. However, the Merge and Fix feature in Google Contacts sorts that out automatically whether you use the Android app or through the web. The feature scans your phone book for contacts with matching names, phone numbers, emails, and other identifying information. Once completed, it suggests contacts with multiple copies, allowing you to merge or keep them.

Merging contacts saves the most detailed information from both entries and deletes the duplicate ones. Still, it's easy to dismiss the wrong suggestions. If you mistakenly combine the wrong ones, you can restore deleted contacts within 30 days.

Open the Google Contacts app and ensure you're signed in to the correct account. Tap Fix & Manage in the lower-right corner. Select Merge & Fix from the options. The app scans your phone book for errors you can fix quickly. Tap Merge duplicates. 2 Images Close You'll see the list of duplicated contacts, with options to merge or dismiss them. There's also a drop-down button that lets you see the full details of each contact card. Take your time to review the list. To combine a suggested duplicate, tap Merge below the card. Otherwise, click Dismiss to keep both contacts. If you have many duplicates, tap the Merge All button in the lower-right corner to combine the contacts simultaneously. Close

If you're keen on crosschecking the suggestions for errors, focus on dismissing the wrong suggestions first, then tap Merge all when it's all clear. This will save you some time.

Navigate to contacts.google.com in a web browser and sign in to your Google account. Click the menu button in the upper-left corner of the page. Tap Merge & Fix under the Fix and Manage section. Like the mobile app, you'll see suggestions for combining or keeping duplicate contacts. Tap Merge to combine a contact or click Dismiss to keep both copies. If you're cool with all the suggestions, tap the blue Merge All button in the upper-right corner.

Though not as effortless as using the Merge & Fix feature, you can manually go through your contacts to merge or delete duplicates. This is particularly useful for dealing with copies the Merge & Fix feature didn't catch. Google Contacts lets you merge contacts by selecting them in the list.

Open the Contacts app. Manually scan the list to find duplicates. Once spotted, long-press the first contact to select it, then tap to select the duplicates. Click the options button in the upper-right corner, then select Merge. 2 Images Close

Open contacts.google.com in your favorite web browser and sign in to your Google account. Do a manual scan to find duplicated contacts. Hover over the contact's profile picture and click the checkbox to select them. Click the Merge button in the upper-right corner to combine them.

If you don't want to merge contacts, select the duplicates and click the Delete button to remove them. However, you may lose information from the deleted duplicate. So, it makes sense to merge a duplicate contact.

Keep your phone book clean and organized

Google Contacts offers everything you need to organize your contact list. Besides getting all the duplicates in one place, it provides a nifty feature so that you don't miss your contacts' birthdays. It's up to you to organize your phone book, starting with merging the duplicates.