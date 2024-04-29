Summary Google Contacts beta revamps the UI for adding contact info with pill-shaped buttons.

The new UI focuses on simplicity, adds easy access to important info like email, dates, addresses, and labels.

These changes aim to streamline contact management and make adding details easier for users in the updated design.

Android phone makers launch fantastic new hardware almost every month, and we often focus on the latest camera advancements and incrementally better performance extracted from optimized silicon. In this race, we often forget to revisit the fundamental calling-related features of phones to optimize them. Google has been trying new features like personalized ringtones in the Contacts app for the last few months. The latest beta revisits the basics with a redesigned UI for saving contact information.

In March, we saw Google Contacts eliminate the Fix & manage tab while revamping the UI for editing saved contact information. Just over a month later, popular tipster and feature researcher Assemble Debug alerted Android Authority of a yet-unreleased beta version of the app packing a new UI for contact addition. The current interface which appears when you hit the Plus floating action button (FAB) in Google Contacts admittedly feels dated with all its rectangular text fields and drop-down menus.

The current New Contact screen in the stable version of Google Contacts

The new UI adds more pill-shaped elements

New UI for the New Contact page in the latest beta

Although beta version 4.30.50.628193927 isn’t available through the Play Store yet, it can be sideloaded from APKMirror. We didn't see the UI changes upon installing this version, but Assemble Debug reports the design focuses on the four most important fields you need to add — first name, last name, company, and phone number. That’s followed by a list of full-width pill-shaped buttons to add supplemental information such as email, significant dates, addresses, and labels.

The option to add even more fields to the contact card is accessible with the Add fields button in the lower left corner when you scroll to the bottom, but tapping this option now pulls up a bottom sheet, where you can select entries to add. Until now, Google Contacts didn’t have pill-shaped buttons to add additional info, and tapping the More fields button (as in the current stable version) instantly cluttered the UI with a laundry list of boxes for additional info.

Lastly, we believe Google Contacts also shows a taller-than-before Notes box at the bottom of the screen by default, so you don’t need to summon it using the More fields option. Assemble Debug also noticed a Star option right beside the Save button at the top, so you save some time instead of adding them to Favorites later. Hopefully, these changes make their way to the Play Store and reach all stable channel users soon, because a simplistic change like this is the need of the hour for the Contacts app.