Summary Google Contacts is making user interface (UI) changes to improve one-handed accessibility, such as moving options to the bottom of every individual contact's page.

The app may remove chips at the top for filtering contacts by origin, but this feature is not yet confirmed for the stable channel.

Google Contacts might add a persistent chip at the bottom for frequently accessed contacts, so adding contacts to favorites becomes easier.

Most of the best Android phones are large yet pocketable slabs of glass, and it can be hard to reach all corners of the display without using your second thumb. Accessibility features like One-handed mode on Android help matters by scaling down the entire display, but lay waste to a large amount of the screen in the process. Google Contacts could soon join the small number of apps designing their way around reachability issues with a few critical user interface (UI) changes.

Surrounding your app with black borders isn’t optimal in all the cases where you may need to access an app single-handedly. However, most apps have UI elements scattered around the display, which makes them harder to reach with a single thumb when they are scaled to fill your smartphone’s display. Improving this situation was one of the core principles of the first-gen Samsung One UI as well. More recently, Google Chrome made an effort to improve its design with a bottom-aligned Omnibox on iOS, much like Chrome Home, from 2020.

2 Images Close

Current layout of options in the Google Contacts UI

We also hope to see a lowered Search bar on Pixel phones with the upcoming December Pixel feature drop. Now, popular feature spotter AssembleDebug on the GApps Flags & Leaks Telegram channel reveals Google Contacts could soon reposition UI elements to make the app easier to use one-handed. First, some options like Reminders, Block numbers, and Route to voicemail are now being moved from the three-dot overflow menu to the bottom of the individual contact’s page.

5 Images Close

Changes spotted in the Google Contacts app UI

In the consolidated list of all your contacts, Google could also remove chips at the top to filter contacts by origin, like Phone contacts and Email contacts. This feature is flag-controlled at present, suggesting the company is still on the fence about its implementation, but Google Contacts could do away with these chips in a future update. Google could also add a persistent chip at the bottom for contacts you access frequently, with the option to add that contact to your favorites.

You can enable these flags in the latest beta version of the Google Contacts using developer tools, or just wait for the stable update of the app with the same set of features after testing is complete.