Summary The Google Contacts app's widgets have received a redesign as of version 4.18, offering a visually appealing experience.

The Individual Contact widget can be resized and features new designs with squircle and pill shapes, but some users may miss the old circle shape.

With the updated widget, users can easily swap the featured contact by holding the widget and tapping the pencil icon.

Widgets, these mini-applications sitting on our home screens, have been an integral part of Android for years. But it wasn't until the release of Android 12 in 2021, and the advent of the Material You design, that Google threw renewed focus onto them. Among the suite of apps, Google Contacts' widget journey has been a tale worth following.

Initially, the Google Contacts app boasted a simple selection of 1x1 widgets, namely: Contact, Direct dial, and Direct message. But come November 2022, we witnessed the addition of an all-new 3x2 Individual Contact widget with Material You style, giving users a dynamic visual experience on their home screens. With Material You design's emphasis on customization and dynamism, Google's reimagined widgets promised not just functionality, but also a visually appealing experience.

By February 2023, we learned that the Individual Contact widget wouldn't just sit still. It was designed to be resizable, morphing as users chose to shrink or expand it from its default 2x2 size. Google also threw in a Favorites widget to spice things up further.

As the year progressed, users eagerly awaited the promised changes. By April, these redesigned widgets had begun to make their appearance on Android devices. But just when we thought things were settling down, in August, murmurs began about tweaks to the Individual Contact widget.

(left) compared to the new one (middle, right) Source: The old Individual Contact widget layoutcompared to the new oneSource: 9to5Google

According to recent reports, including an in-depth examination by 9to5Google, the speculated changes from August are now coming to life for most Android users. The circular design of the 2x2 layout, which many had grown fond of, has undergone a noticeable transformation. Instead of the circle, the widget now adopts a "squircle" look for the 2x2 configuration and for larger ones.

For layouts one row high and two or more columns wide, the widget now takes on a pill shape instead of the rounded rectangle look of the past. It still features the contact's profile image, but the arrangement of shortcuts has been redesigned to better fit the new shapes. This evolution, while offering a fresh look, might leave some users missing the older version, especially the iconic circle shape that was also found in YouTube Music's Turntable and Google Clock's Stopwatch.

Interestingly, with the widget's redesign, users can now also quickly swap the featured contact. A simple hold on the widget and a tap on the pencil icon in the bottom-right corner does the trick.

As the updated Individual Contact widget starts rolling out with version 4.18 of Google Contacts, one can't help but admire the evolution. Google’s continuous endeavor to refine the Android experience reflects well in these changes, offering both new features and quality-of-life enhancements for users. Whether you're a fan of the new design or nostalgic for the old, one thing's for sure: Google is committed to keeping things fresh and user-centric.