Summary Google Contacts now integrates Google Maps' location sharing, making it convenient to see someone's location if they are actively sharing it with you.

The new feature is simple to use and a logical addition, making Google Contacts a solid choice for those already using Google apps.

The app is available for download on all devices with access to Google Play and offers other useful features like duplicate removal and favorite search highlighting.

Google has always strived to ensure that its apps on Android devices work in conjunction with each other. It’s a fine line to walk, because Google doesn’t want to make some of its apps obsolete by integrating features across users’ libraries. However, when Google walks that line perfectly, it fills a hole that no one really noticed in the first place. We noticed back in May that Google Contacts could integrate Google Maps’ location sharing ability in a future revamp. That seems to have officially rolled out.

We first noticed through @Nail_Sadykov on X that Google was revamping Contacts with an added location sharing module. The screenshot that was shared then included some other design changes, such as new call, text, video, email, and direction buttons being placed inside individual circles to help them stand out more. We thought that the location sharing node might come with the launch of Android 14 at the start of Q4, but that didn’t happen.

Now, as of Google Contacts version 4.22.37.586680692, it appears to have rolled out to multiple members of our Android Police squad. If you have a person's Gmail address saved in Contacts, and if they’ve already been actively sharing their location with you on Google Maps, then you’ll see the small Google Maps module underneath the options to call and text them. It tells you whether they can see your location, and pressing inside the module opens their location in Google Maps. From there, you can get directions to head straight to them or set up notifications for when they arrive where you are.

Close

It’s a pretty simple addition that makes a lot of sense for no other reason except for simplicity’s sake. It’s simple to use, and it gives the decision to use Google Contacts a pretty solid choice if you’re already in the sphere of Google influence as-is. If you’ve never used location sharing before on Google Maps, it’s pretty easy to do, and it’s a lot more comprehensive than just tracking where someone is when you want to consensually stalk them.

Google Contacts is the main contacts application for Pixel devices (obviously) but can be downloaded across all devices with access to Google Play. It’s an essential app for many, but for some, its sync settings can be a blessing and a curse. It’s got a lot going for it overall, like its widget that retains functionality with a new look or its ability to highlight your favorite and recent searches. No matter what you like about it, it’s important to know how to get rid of duplicates that you may have accrued over years of use.

Thanks: Nick