Summary Google Contacts app has a new 'Besties' feature in the works to specify relations with contacts, setting it apart from other dialer apps.

Users may soon see a convenient dashboard to track contact sync status too, making it easier to manage saved contacts in Google Contacts.

Clear user interface improvements in the Contacts app with added features like 'Besties' and detailed contact sync information should arrive in the coming months.

There isn't much room for innovation left in Android's best dialer apps, but Google manages to somehow keep things interesting in the Contacts app. We often see refinement in the layout of data fields for new contact creation, but several non-essential fields are buried so far down we don't even remember what half of them are. Well, one of them allows you to specify your relation to the contact, or how you know them. It isn't going to become a mandatory field soon, but it might soon have greater significance, because Google just discovered what besties are, and there are several references to them in the Contacts app.

Related How to merge contacts on Android Think you know too many people? Look again. Your contact list has duplicates, and it's time to clean them up

Google recently synced contact associations from Assistant into Contacts, so either app knew who we wanted to reach when commanded to call mom, but that is merely the tip of the iceberg. In our infinite laziness, we usually fill out everything about a new contact in the name fields, even though the Contacts app has a dedicated field called Relationship where you can specify how you know the person, like Jane Doe, Assistant, or if you know someone through another person, like Jane Doe, John Doe's Assistant.

Now, Google app tipster @AssembleDebug on X (formerly Twitter) told Android Authority that version 4.37.39 of the app has a new relationship called Besties. The researcher even managed to get the app to show a View Bestie button and display a link to Besties Onboarding, although we suspect the wording for the latter will change before final release because Google usually doesn't call production version onboarding screens by that name. 9to5Google managed to get a version of a similarly-themed Besties widget running, but that wasn't much more than a rebranded Favorite contacts widget. Even AssembleDebug reported the app crashing whenever he tried accessing the Besties Onboarding link.

Sync is getting descriptive too

Close

Source: @AssembleDebug/Android Authority

While we will have to wait a while before this Besties feature syncs with the stable version of the app, Google was also spotted working on another little change to contact sync in the same version. It will give users a convenient dashboard of sorts to track the sync status of their saved contacts. Android Authority reports users would see a new banner atop the settings page for Google Contacts, detailing the user account signed in, number of synced contacts, and the recency of the latest cloud sync. Underneath, users will see a hyperlink to manage their Google contacts sync settings.

Another element related to this change shows up in the footer of individual contact pages, detailing where the information was synced from, be it your Google account or another device where you're signed in. It is rather simply titled Contact info from. That said, we still don't have clear timelines for this feature's release, but based on the current levels of completion, we might need to wait for at least a month or two.