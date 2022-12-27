For most Android users, Google Contacts is a vital app that safely keeps all the important details about hundreds of colleagues and friends, both from Gmail and their phone. While the Android app gets the basics right, with options to merge or group contacts and favorites, it has so far lacked a more personalized view. Google is changing that by adding a new tab to the Contacts app for Android, making it easier to get in touch with the people you frequently contact.

Currently, the Contacts app has a two-tab interface. The main one lists all your contacts chronologically, featuring your favorites at the top, while the other tab is dedicated to stuff like merging duplicates, restoring deleted entries, and exporting/importing contacts. Google is now adding a third Highlights tab as an easy-to-access place for all your favorites and recent searches (via 9to5Google).

First two: Old two-tab UI, Last two: With the new Highlights tab.

Within the Highlights tab in the middle, you will find two sections. The top portion is taken up by your Favorites, showing your starred contacts for quick access to all their details. It can sync your existing favorites from Google's dialer app, but you also have the option to favorite more contacts from the same screen using the Add button in the top right corner.

Meanwhile, the Recents section is further bifurcated to show your recently viewed contacts along with the last few contacts you added. You can use the vertical ellipses icon to clear your recent searches.

The Google Contacts app still doesn’t default to Highlights and will continue from the last tab you were on. But given how handy this quick access feature is, the new tab will likely find many users.

Google is rolling out the Highlights tab to Google Contacts via a server-side update to everyone with the latest app installed. You can go to the Play Store and update Contacts to version 3.82.22 and the new tab should appear for you in no time.