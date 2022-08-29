Contacts was one of the first Google apps to get a Material You redesign, back in July 2021. Android 13 doesn’t pack as many visual changes as last year's release, so Google developers seem to have pivoted their focus towards ease of use and homogeneity across the company’s app offerings. We're seeing evidence for that now in Google Contacts, with the introduction of filters to help find the people you're looking for more easily.

Last year, Google gave Gmail some easy-to-access search filters for its Android app, dubbed chips. Offering the same sort of functionality as the advanced search filters on desktop, chips let you sort your mail based on the sender, recipient, date, the presence of attachments, and lots more. And now that same sort of overhaul is happening for Google Contacts.

In a screenshot of the app, you can see the new chips underneath the search bar. Some are ready to help you find contacts based on how you've been in touch with these people. Such a tool could come in handy if you aren’t sure of the contact name, but you remember e-mailing them or calling them up on the phone earlier.

Source: @panduu221/Twitter

We also see a chip for filtering contacts by company. This could be a great asset, especially if you remember where someone you've been talking to works, but cannot recall their name. We can also see it being a great tool for finding all your work colleagues in one place.

So far, these chips seem to be in limited testing. While we're not seeing them on Contacts version 3.74.21.466997988, other users are, so it's likely we're looking at an A/B test right now, or maybe the early days of a gradual server-side feature rollout. We'll post an update for you if we learn anything else.

Thanks: Mishaal, Moshe