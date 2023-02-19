If you use Google Contacts on the web, you might be frustrated by the fact that you can only create new contacts on its dedicated site and nowhere else.Of course, you could always pick up your favorite Android device and put in the details, but that can be quite inconvenient if, say, you have a work contact, but only your personal phone nearby — and we all want to stay kosher with our work and personal communications. Thankfully, Google's finally making it easier for desktop and laptop users to add contacts in apps such as Gmail or Google Docs.

On its Workspace Updates blog, Google says an update has begun rolling out to all users that will introduce a quick button for Contacts on the right-side pane in Workspace apps. Clicking on it will show your list of contacts — letting you get in touch with them instantly — and gives you the option to add a new one.

Users should also be able by selecting a contact and hitting the edit icon on the top right.

Google warns that users won't be able to add contacts within the open detailed view section of an individual email thread.

The rollout began on February 17, but the new button could take up to 15 days to appear for some users. Every Google Workspace user will eventually see this change in addition to legacy G Suite customers as well as personal accounts.

The inclusion of this feature will no doubt make it infinitely easier to add or make modifications to an existing contact. Considering the contacts experience provided by industry rival Apple's ecosystem, it's safe to say that Google has been late to the party. Curiously, this comes not long after the company announced plans to consolidate to-dos and reminders within Google Tasks.

Google Contact has seen some notable upgrades in the recent past, particularly on the Android version. Last week, the search giant was revealed to be working on new Material You widgets for the Contacts app on Android, bringing it in line with a handful of first-party Google apps. We've seen numerous other updates to the contacts app for Android over the past few months.