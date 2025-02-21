Summary
- The newest update to the Google Contacts app for Android adds a sync status card so users can see their sync status and number of contacts stored across Google.
- This new update also allows easier access to sync settings directly from the Contacts app.
- Small UI tweaks include hiding signed-in accounts for a cleaner view.
Google is rolling out a minor tweak to the Google Contacts app for Android . This now makes it easier to check the app's backup and sync status. There are also a few new tweaks to the overall UI.
Version 4.49 of Google Contacts displays a new card in the Organize tab (via 9to5Google). This card shows some new information that wasn't there before:
- The number of contacts stored in your Google account.
- The current Google Account.
- The last time the account was synced to the cloud.