Google is rolling out a minor tweak to the Google Contacts app for Android . This now makes it easier to check the app's backup and sync status. There are also a few new tweaks to the overall UI.

Version 4.49 of Google Contacts displays a new card in the Organize tab (via 9to5Google). This card shows some new information that wasn't there before: