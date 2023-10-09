Summary Google's search engine can struggle to understand the context behind certain questions, as demonstrated by its confusion between Google's vice president and Kamala Harris.

Despite advancements in natural language processing, funny search fails can still occur, raising questions about the effectiveness of AI tools like Bard.

Google is working on integrating its new chatbot, Bard, into Search and its virtual assistant, but it might take time for the AI to fully understand complex queries and improve search results.

Since its inception 25 years ago, Google has always saved the day whether you’re pondering things like “Do the blind see in their dreams” or simply trying to get it right in the hallway before you get to the interview room. As one of the most reliable search engines in the world, Google has given most of its searches the best results. However, even with all the natural language processing advancements over the years, it can struggle to understand the context behind certain questions.

While there have been several search fails, we thought this particular case was funny. We tried asking Google for its vice president with a very straightforward query of "google vice president," and that’s where the daze began. The search results showed the correct information, offering links to sites that outlined Google's corporate structure. But we were confounded by the search engine’s knowledge graph card — the glanceable info at the top of the results was all about US Vice President Kamala Harris.

It's as if the knowledge graph interpreted our query as "Google, who is the vice president?" instead of "Who is Google's vice president?" It's hard to tell if this is a failure in the natural language processing or if Google is just adapting to those Boomer-esque queries where people think they need to address the search engine by name when asking it questions.

Funny thing, the search engine will even work with your location to try and answer this question. So if you're in Germany, for instance, the knowledge graph card would show information about Bundestag Vice Presidents Yvonne Magwas and Aydan Özoğuz, as opposed to the Kamala Harris quick-info card seen in the US.

Meanwhile, the Google search experience is getting turned up to 11 with the introduction of its generative AI, Bard. The ChatGPT competitor hopes to provide direct answers to questions like these by understanding the context behind search results. But as we've seen here with the old-style knowledge graph cards, this is easier said than done. The AI tool is in its early stages, so it still has a chance to address issues like these, and its strength in understanding language is where it got its name, so there's hope. But for now, we wouldn’t be bamboozled if it gave us confidently wrong search results.

Google is also aiming to build its new generative AI chatbot into its virtual assistant with a new project called Assistant with Bard. Most of us won't be able to test it out until 2024 at the earliest, but the conversational nature of Bard should pair nicely with the Assistant's voice-based interface. And who knows, with a little more training, Google's AIs might even figure out the parent company's corporate structure one day.