Every tech giant seems to have a cloud platform. Still, if you asked someone what the Google Cloud was, they would probably have no idea. The Google Cloud Platform (GCP) isn't a collection of Google's most popular apps and software. They call that Google Workspace, which used to be G Suite.

Google Cloud vs. Google Workspace

Google Workspace includes things like Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Google Drive cloud storage. Google Cloud Platform is a suite of cloud computing services that run on the same infrastructure that Google uses for its end-user products. Unlike Google Workspace, which primarily caters to individual productivity and collaboration for everyday use, GCP provides tools and services that allow developers and enterprises to build, deploy, and scale applications, websites, and online services using Google's robust and reliable infrastructure.

Google Cloud Platform includes services for serverless and scalable computing, offsite cloud-based data storage, data analytics, machine learning, networking, the Internet of Things (IoT), security tools, and developer tools. These services are highly flexible, can grow as a company grows, and are designed to meet the needs of small-scale developers, all the way up to big data giants running queries against data sets in the terabytes.

While Google Workspace focuses on providing productivity tools for users, Google Cloud Platform is a comprehensive platform offering a ton of services, cloud resources, and the cloud infrastructure needed for DevOps teams. A handful of competitors offer public cloud services at this scale, and you'll recognize many of them. Some of GCP's largest competitors are Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and IBM's cloud platform.

A brief history of the Google Cloud Platform

Amazon beat Google to the market with its cloud computing service in 2006. Google launched a preview release of App Engine in 2008, a tool that lets customers run their web applications on Google's infrastructure. At first, it was released to a limited number of developers. It didn't see its full release until 2011.

Since then, Google Cloud Platform has developed or acquired numerous services and products that allow companies to use all facets of its vast infrastructure resources. Google Cloud Platform quickly became one of the top international cloud vendors, alongside other cloud providers like Amazon, Microsoft, and IBM.

Have you ever wondered how companies can offer their services and online products on such a huge scale? It's because most of them are built on cloud services like Google's. Some of Google Cloud Platform's most well-known customers include Snapchat, Spotify, Twitter, PayPal, Nintendo, and eBay.

Google Cloud offers several notable services

Google Cloud Platform offers several "engines" or frameworks designed for computing, hosting, and application development needs. It has many useful APIs that use machine learning and its AI platform to develop AI models. It also has services for database work and can handle large datasets.

Google Compute Engine is an Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) product. On a basic level, it allows a customer to run virtual machines (VMs) on Google's infrastructure to handle their computing workload instead of using in-house CPU power. Google has a partnership with VMware that allows customers to run their VMware workloads on GCP infrastructure in a fully managed VMware environment.

Google App Engine is a Platform as a Service (PaaS) product with tools and services to build and host web applications on Google's infrastructure. It was one of the first products on Google Cloud Platform. It supports multiple programming languages, such as Python, Java, PHP, and more.

Google Kubernetes Engine is an open source system maintained by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation and originally developed by Google. It's used to automate deployment, scale, and manage Docker containerized applications. You can think of a containerized app as a portable application that includes almost everything it needs inside its own container.

Google Cloud SDK is a set of command-line tools and libraries that allow developers to manage and interact with other GCP resources. It's available for Windows, macOS, and Linux.

Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) is used across many services in GCP and provides the foundation for networking, connectivity, and communication between the services.

Google AI Platform has services that help a company develop, launch, and manage Automated Machine Learning (AutoML) and other AI machine learning models.

Google Cloud Speech, Vision, and Natural Language APIs let companies utilize Google's machine learning to analyze text, convert speech to text, and analyze images. The APIs allow Android developers to leverage these powerful tools in their Android apps.

Google Cloud DNS is a stable and reliable Domain Name System (DNS) service that converts domain names, like androidpolice.com, into the numerical IP addresses that computers use to identify other computers on the network.

Google BigQuery is a serverless multi-cloud data warehouse designed to handle and analyze large amounts of data and is meant to scale easily. This means that a company doesn't need its own data centers and doesn't have to manage its own servers. It's designed for analyzing huge datasets in the order of billions of rows in real time.

Google Cloud SQL is a fully managed relational database service that supports MySQL, PostgreSQL, and SQL Server. While Google BigQuery is designed to analyze huge datasets, Google Cloud SQL is an Online Transaction Processing (OLTP) service designed for everyday operational database work. It records and stores things like user information, app data, and transaction records.

Google Bigtable is a NoSQL (Not Only SQL) database service designed to handle a diverse number of data models. These cloud BigTable databases are particularly adept at handling large sets of distributed data and flexible enough to adapt to the information you store. They are typically used for things like user-generated social media content, the data recorded by sensors in IoT devices, and personalization features that change based on a user's past behavior.

This is a short list of what's available through Google Cloud Platform. GCP also has Google Cloud Storage, Cloud Pub/Sub, Cloud Dataflow, Cloud Dataproc, Cloud Functions, Cloud Run, Cloud Spanner, Cloud Load Balancing, and a web-based GUI called Cloud Console to manage it all. The Google Cloud Platform is huge, and this is not a complete list.

GCP includes many managed services, meaning that Google takes care of the underlying infrastructure, maintenance, and operational tasks needed to run the service and the hardware that the service uses. If you've ever run a small home server on a Synology DiskStation NAS, you probably know how much can go wrong with server hardware. This allows customers to focus on developing and running things rather than managing the infrastructure. It also means that a company can take advantage of automatic scaling that adjusts resources based on their workload demand as their business grows.

With so many large companies moving their analytics, data processing, and machine learning workloads offsite and into cloud vendors like Google Cloud Platform, securing this data has become a top priority. GCP offers tools for monitoring, logging, and diagnosing security performance.

The Google Cloud Security Command Center (SCC) is a comprehensive security and data risk platform that customers can use to proactively guard against data leaks, unauthorized access, and other security threats.

Google Cloud Data Loss Prevention (DLP) is a tool to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data. A company can use the tool to scan its systems, understand where sensitive data is located, and make sure that data is protected. It can be used to anonymize sensitive data and protect against connecting the data with its original data source. It also includes risk analysis tools, which can help a business better understand its risks, and is often used to ensure compliance with regulatory rules or audits.

Google Cloud Armor protects applications and websites against Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks.

protects applications and websites against Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks. Google Cloud Identity & Access Management (IAM) allows administrators to manage access control, identifying who a person or service is, where they are allowed to be, and what access privileges they have.

Google Cloud Platform doesn't only offer the tools and services that allow companies to use its infrastructure. It also provides security and management tools that protect everything a company puts on its platform.

Demystifying Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform and Google Cloud may sound like the same thing, but they are very different. Google Cloud is a set of user-end tools and services, like Google Drive and Google Workspace. On the other hand, GCP is the backbone of many large-scale digital platforms, including Google Cloud. It may seem like a lot with all it has to offer, but there are plenty of tutorials and a flexible pricing model for smaller-scale uses.

To put it simply, Google Cloud Platform is Google's suite of cloud computing services that enable developers and businesses of all sizes to build, launch, and manage their applications and online services. Some of the biggest companies in the world use GCP to access Google's powerful infrastructure, the same infrastructure that Google uses for its services and products. GCP provides computational engines, an AI platform, machine learning APIs, a stable and reliable DNS service, and database services that can handle any size and type of dataset.

The Google Cloud Platform keeps your data safe

Google Cloud Platform offers all the security and management tools needed to safeguard a company's data and the sensitive user data they may have collected. Its set of security and monitoring tools helps companies automate many security tasks, monitor system performance, and manage access privileges.

The Google Cloud Platform is more than Google's version of a cloud computing suite. It's a comprehensive ecosystem of reliable and powerful services, from advanced computing capabilities to strong and dependable security measures.