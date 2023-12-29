Summary Recent update on Google Clock app changes weather display after dismissing an alarm on Pixel devices.

Weather information appears as a simple layout with bold formatting applied to the important details.

The new weather display design resembles the Pixel phone setup screen and integrates well with the Pixel UX.

The Google Clock app is the default timekeeper on Pixel devices, and as a Google app, a lot of its UI design ties in nicely with stock Android and other Google apps. You can download it on any other compatible Android device from the Play Store, and enjoy the same UI. However, some features remain Pixel-exclusive, and a recent update changes how weather information is displayed when you dismiss an alarm.

Although At a Glance on Pixel phones gives you weather stats throughout the day, seeing the same information in the morning can help you dress for your activities accordingly. What better way to get a heads-up on the weather than when you wake up? Google grabbed this idea, and since October 2023, we have been seeing weather info right after we dismiss alarms in the morning on Pixel devices.

The UI design for the weather is rather simple, showing up as a couple of paragraphs of text, with the important conditions and temperature data highlighted in bold. The first paragraph details today’s conditions while the next one focuses on the next day’s details. You can dismiss this screen using the Ok thanks button at the bottom of the screen.

Current weather display after dismissing an alarm looks like Google Assistant at work

Thanks to the recent server-side change, Clock users on Pixel phones have started seeing a new layout for the weather information display after dismissing a morning alarm (via 9to5Google). A quarter-circle in the top left shows the current temperature and weather conditions along with an icon. The high and low temperature forecast for the day sits closer to the lower right corner of the screen. Google hasn’t touched the Ok thanks button at the bottom of the screen. Both blocks of information slide into view with a smooth animation, but you lose out on the forecast for the next day.

The new weather display after dismissing an alarm

The loss of the next day’s forecast isn’t a big concern, but there’s no denying the new UI looks just like the setup screen on Pixel phones. The new design is a welcome change which helps the alarm screen feel less like Google Assistant and more like an integral part of the Pixel UX. We love how the new design also uses different font sizes instead of bold formatting to lay emphasis on the important data.

That said, it isn’t immediately available to every Pixel phone with the Clock app installed. The server-side update has only rolled out to a few users, but availability seems to be expanding. Just make sure you toggle on the weather forecast option when setting up the alarm, and look out for this screen the next time that alarm goes off.