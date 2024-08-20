Summary Google Clock version 7.9.1 includes a new feature that will give users quick access to weather forecasts for the locations within their World Clock.

The update allows users to access detailed weather information for different cities in one tap from within the Clock app.

The new feature requires the leaked Pixel 9 Weather app to be installed for it to work.

Just yesterday, we reported on a Google Clock update that is poised to bring a new widget to the app. Currently, the Clock app offers five widget styles that can be added to your phone's home screen, with a sixth one likely on the way that could give users quick access to timers. Now, it looks like direct integration with the Weather app might also be on Google's drawing board.

Google Clock version 7.9.1 seemingly brings a new feature that redirects users to the weather app, but there's a catch — you need the leaked Pixel 9 Weather APK installed for the feature to work.

As spotted by code sleuth @AssembleDebug who shared his findings on X (Twitter), the update allows you to dive into a detailed weather view of different cities directly by tapping their chip within the Clock app.

Close

It's worth noting that none of this should technically be possible right now, considering that it needs the Pixel 9 series' revamped weather app, and the new devices haven't even started shipping yet. However, a copy of the app made its way to APKMirror, enabling the process we're describing below. It's also worth noting that the new Weather app might make its way to the Play Store after the Pixel 9 series is available, so if you're not comfortable sideloading apps, you might want to hold out for a bit.

This might or might not work for you

Related Google's new Pixel 9 Weather app is on APKMirror Earlier this week, there was a report that Google would be releasing a Pixel-exclusive version of its Weather app alongside the Pixel 9 series. A copy of that Weather app has now made its way to former Android Police sister site APKMirror. The APK requires Android 14 or higher to install, and as noted by Artem Russakovskii, has the same signature as Google's weather APK stub it added to Pixel phones for integration with the Clock app. In other words, it installs alongside the existing Pixel weather app, and it even shows up in the app drawer with a dedicated Weather shortcut. On APKMirror, it's the newest version of Google Weather with an upload date of today, or you can jump straight to the download page here: https://www.apkmirror.com/apk/google-inc/weather-14/weather-14-1-0-20240318-637962058-release/

Sideload the latest Google Clock 7.9.1. Sideload the leaked Pixel 9 Weather app. Restart your Pixel for safe measure. Open the Clock app and tap on any city's weather stub, and you should be redirected to a detailed view of the city's weather forecast, as seen in the GIF above.

It's worth noting that following the steps might not guarantee access to the integration. Some of us here at AP are able to access the detailed weather forecast from within the Clock app, while some aren't. I'm tempted to say that this might be because of a staged rollout, but that doesn't make sense, considering that there aren't enough Pixel 9 series devices out in the wild for Google to stagger the rollout.

Thanks: Eduardo