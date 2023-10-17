Summary Pixel Watch owners can now sync alarms with their Android phone using the Clock app version 7.6 update, eliminating the need to check their phone for alarms.

Users with multiple watches can choose which wearable syncs with the alarm, and all users will have the option to ring the alarm on both the watch and phone or through an "Adaptive ringing" feature.

The Clock app update also includes weather integration and the ability to create weather-oriented alarms, providing users with current weather and forecast information as they wake up for the day.

Many people choose to wear their Pixel Watch around the clock for everything from reminders to health data tracking. However, getting this wearable to sync with your Android phone hasn’t always been easy. For instance, the option to seamlessly sync the Bedtime and Do Not Disturb modes to the wearable was nonexistent until the Pixel Watch 2 came around. Now, watch owners will at least be able to keep up with their alarms, thanks to an update to the Clock app.

With Google Clock version 7.6, Pixel Watch owners have the option to sync alarms with their phone, as spotted by AssembleDebug on the Gapps Flags & Leaks Telegram channel. This means that you can now rely on your wearable to let you know when an alarm requires your attention — no need to mind your phone to make sure you don’t miss it.

Nail Sadykov, editor of the Google News Telegram channel, discovered some more details about this feature. If you have more than one watch, you'll be able to choose which wearable syncs with the alarm on your phone. Once the two are connected, you'll have the option to ring the alarm on the watch and phone together, or via "Adaptive ringing" — a feature that will presumably ring your watch when you're wearing it or your phone when you're not.

In addition to alarm syncing, we've also learned more details about Google Clock's weather integration. As an added bonus, the 7.6 update also allows you to create a weather-oriented alarm. Once you dismiss this type of alarm, you’ll see a greeting that details the forecast for the day.

As we had previously reported, you'll also be able to see current weather and forecast information for the various locations in your world clock view. The revamped interface for this feature also includes a centered home clock, which had previously been left-aligned.

Based on early user reports, it appears that much of this functionality relies on external app updates in addition to the Google Clock 7.6 update. The Clock app on your watch needs to be updated as well, and it's likely some of this functionality ties into a Pixel Watch app update. However, all of these updates appear to be rolling out on the Play Store for Pixel Watch 1 and 2 users, and you can always sideload updates from APKMirror.

While this update is relatively expansive, there are still some caveats that can’t be ignored. For example, alarm syncing might be helpful to those who rely on their Pixel Watch to wake them up in the morning — but what good is that if the wearable’s battery dies in the middle of the night?

The first-gen Pixel Watch can notably last Google’s touted 24 hours, but only if you monitor how much heavy lifting it does throughout the day. This is also assuming you carve out a moment to charge the device before you wear it for hours at a time. The Pixel Watch 2 is operating with a different processor than its predecessor, which might help it stay alive for longer without needing to recharge. Still, this is yet another small but significant factor wearable owners have to consider to make the most of their device. Is the expensive investment worth it for such tasks if the product cannot consistently deliver?

You don’t need to specifically own a Pixel Watch to understand why wearables are still in their infancy. Despite boasting new features with every update and launch, there’s much to be desired from the modern smartwatch. Whether tech giants will deliver on the growing needs of their customers has yet to be seen. Updates like this, however, show that they have the means to do so, which may be enough to sway consumers.