Summary A new widget was spotted in the latest version of the Google Clock app.

This widget provides quicker access to timers, and could be configurable.

Unfortunately, this change was seen in code and cannot be accessed quite yet.

The Google Clock app is a powerful tool that most of us depend on every day. While relatively simple in design, Google has made some changes over the years to bring improvements, like introducing weather details and adding alarm sync capabilities for those using the Pixel Watch. Of course, you can always set the Clock up as a widget on your Android home screen, which is great if you need easy access to the app.

And while there are currently five widget styles to choose from, it looks like Google could be looking to introduce a sixth one in a future update of the app. While the new widget was yet to be officially announced, it looks like the folks at Android Authority have taken an early look by digging through the source code and unearthing the feature in the latest app update.

A new way to access timers

The publication did a deep dive into the latest update of the app, version 7.9.1, uncovering a new widget that gives users quick access to timers. It's not quite part of the default experience yet, but you can get an idea of what it looks like by checking out the video above. As you can see, there are three different timer settings by default, with the option to choose from one, five, and ten minute settings.

While these three options are extremely valuable, there could even be a way to customize these values and bring them into the widget. What's great is that if you manage to tap one timer, you can still start a new one through the widget without any issues. Although this widget addition might seem like a small thing, being able to shave just a couple seconds off your day could have a huge impact for some.

And could even become part of a new routine in the gym, office, or even kitchen. As stated before, you won't have access to this feature quite yet since it's not even officially announced or introduced, but keep an eye out as it could arrive to the apps soon.