You have to hand it to Google: they've kept their focus on tablets for months now, rolling out Android 12L with all sorts of big-screen enhancements before announcing more than a dozen app upgrades at I/O last month. Clock is the latest app to get a makeover for larger displays, complete with a new side navigation panel that appears custom-built for tablets.

Google's original design for Clock on tablets looked a lot like it does on phones, just stretched out to fill the screen. With this week's update first spotted by 9to5Google, it's finally looking right at home on larger displays. The biggest change is the navigation bar, which has been pushed to the left side of the app, maximizing vertical space even on wider 16:9 screens.

Overall, the changes to each individual tab are pretty small. Alarms now use a two-column layout, showing your sleep schedule and your alarms on a single page. The Clock tab actually shows a smaller clock than before, pushed up into the corner and leaving a ton of blank space in the way. Meanwhile, the Timer interface looks nearly identical, but larger buttons and numbers make it easier to read. And while the Stopwatch screen might look merely rearranged compared to its initial layout, it makes room for a list of laps, which now shows up to the left of the clock.

These are all fairly minor improvements, but they go a long way in making this particular app feel more at home on a larger display. As always, Google is taking its time rolling out this update through the Play Store, so you might not see it on your tablets just yet. Thankfully, it's not a server-side update — it's available right now in Clock v7.2. If you don't feel like waiting for the app to hit your device, head over to APK Mirror to grab the APK right now.