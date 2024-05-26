If your teacher or professor asks you to upload a picture to your Google Classroom assignment, there are two ways to do so. You can attach a photo from a linked Google Drive account or upload photos from your device. We show you both methods and offer tips to ensure your teacher doesn't receive a blurred or low-quality photo.

While one of the top Chromebooks for students is the best way to use apps like Google Classroom and Google Drive, you can follow this guide on any device, including iPhones and iPads. We recommend familiarizing yourself with Google Drive as its integration into Google Classroom makes managing your classwork a breeze.

How to take and submit a photo to a Google Classroom

We show you how to upload a photo stored on your device or Google Drive to your classroom. We also show you how to upload it as part of an assignment submission and your class stream.

If you're uploading a photo of a document to Google Classroom, use Google Drive. It has a built-in feature for scanning documents with your phone's camera. We also outline alternative methods for scanning documents.

How to upload a photo to Google Drive

If you took your photo on a device that doesn't have access to Google Classroom, upload it to Google Drive. This is the easiest way to transfer the photo between devices and then to Google Classroom, regardless of what you used to take the photo. For example, you can take a photo from your iPhone and then use a Chromebook to upload the photo to your classroom.

For these steps, we use the Google Drive app on Android, but you can follow the same steps if you use Google Drive on iOS. If you arent taking a photo of a document, take your photo before you start these steps.

Ensure you're uploading your photos to the same Google Drive account linked to your Classroom account.

Open the Google Drive app. Navigate to the folder to which you want to upload your photo. Tap the New button in the lower-right corner of your screen. Close Tap Upload if you've taken the photo or Scan if you are uploading a document. Select your photo or take a picture of your document. Wait for your photo to upload. Close

Tips for scanning a document with Google Drive

Google Drive's built-in document scanning feature is handy, but it's easy to take a blurry or unreadable image. Follow these tips to scan documents clearly:

Place your document on a high-contrast surface (for example, place white paper on a dark background).

Use Manual capture mode to ensure you get the document in focus.

Tap Clean after scanning your document to remove smudges or stains.

after scanning your document to remove smudges or stains. Rename your document after scanning it.

Alternative ways to scan a document with your phone

While Google Drive is the easiest way to scan a document with your phone, it isn't the only way. If you can't or don't want to use Google Drive to scan your documents, try these methods:

The Microsoft Office Lens app isn't integrated with Google Drive or Classroom, but it has the best document scanning capabilities.

The Adobe Scan app is another good alternative, but we recommend scanning your documents with Google Drive or Microsoft Office Lens.

How to upload a photo to an assignment

Before you follow these steps, ensure you can access your image on the device you use Google Classroom on. This could mean linking your Google Drive account or storing the photo on the same device.

Before submitting your assignment, double-check that the important details of your photo can be easily seen. Quality can be lost after uploading or transferring a photo between devices, meaning your teacher or professor can't use your photo.

Go to classroom.google.com. Open your class. Select the Classwork tab. Click the assignment you want to upload images to. Click View assignment. Click Add or create under the Your Work heading. Click Google Drive to attach a photo stored in Google Drive or click File to attach a photo stored on your device.

How to upload a photo to the class stream

You'll first need to create a post to upload a photo to your Google Classroom's class stream. Below, we show the steps for creating a post with an attached photo. If you've created your post, skip to step 5.

Go to classroom.google.com. Open your class. Select the Stream tab. Click Announce something to your class. Click Add. Click Google Drive to attach a photo stored in Google Drive or click File to attach a photo stored on your device. Click Post.

Upload clear photos to Google Classroom

Uploading a clear photo ensures your assignment is submitted successfully. While you can upload photos from your computer, Google Drive keeps your photos and documents organized, so use the cloud storage service to upload your photos. If you regularly need to scan large amounts of documents for your class, use Google Stack to scan and organize documents.