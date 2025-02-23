Summary Google is testing a transparent navigation bar within Circle to Search for a more refined look.

There's also a new floating pill-shaped container in the works, asking users if the search results are useful.

These under-development changes come weeks after Google announced a couple of upgrades to its AI searching tool.

Since its launch last year, Circle to Search has seen innumerable improvements, though not all of them are major. But from a user experience perspective, even the slightest change or adjustment can make a great deal of difference. With that in mind, Google is now testing an updated visual element within Circle to Search, which, as many would argue, is long overdue.

As spotted in a now-deleted Reddit post, Google is testing a transparent navigation bar in the search results page for Circle to Search (via 9to5Google). Currently, Circle to Search displays a solid block of color in the area surrounding the bottom navigation bar.

Thanks to this upcoming tweak, that part of the screen is finally freed up, giving the entire page a more refined look. This change is more prominent when the bottom navigation buttons are enabled and won't be easily noticed when gesture navigation is turned on.

Another minor change has been spotted

Solid navigation bar vs transparent navigation bar (via 9to5Google)

Sticking with Circle to Search, the folks at 9to5 also spotted a new floating pill-shaped container at the bottom of the page (second image above) that reads "Are these results useful?" followed by a Yes, No, or the option to close it. This reportedly only pops up when the search results are expanded to cover the entire screen in Circle to Search. As 9to5Google rightly points out, this container comes straight out of the search experience in Google Lens, so there's some familiarity here.

These two changes are reportedly part of the Google app beta (v16.6), but I'm not seeing them on my Pixel smartphone just yet, suggesting they may be part of a server-side update.

Google has been quite busy with Circle to Search additions this year, with the company rolling out upgraded AI Overviews and new quick-access shortcuts some weeks ago. This was preceded by news of Circle to Search potentially gaining a "Get game help" chip for assistance with games, though we haven't seen this feature appear widely just yet.