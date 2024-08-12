Summary Google's Circle to Search is expected to gain a song identification feature soon.

The feature has been spotted in action in beta version 15.32.36 of the Google app.

The feature appears to be capable of identifying music playing on your device and around you, paired with sing-to-search and hum-to-search functionality.

Google has long offered functionality for users to be able to identify songs. The Now Playing feature on Pixel devices can identify songs playing in the background by matching them with an offline song database downloaded to your phone.

Elsewhere, for situations where you have a song stuck in your head but cannot recall its title, the tech giant offers hum, whistle, or sing to search functionality. Essentially, the feature lets you hum, sing, or even whistle a small part of a track, and Google gives multiple answers with a probable percentage match. The functionality is available within the Google Assistant and the Google app or widget.

Similar functionality on Google-owned YouTube lets you find a song by playing, singing, or humming it, with results shown directly on the video streaming platform. Now, it appears that Google is ready to introduce a new contender in the music identification game.

As found by Android Authority in beta version 15.32.36 of the Google app, the tech giant is working on adding song identification capabilities to its recent centerpiece: Circle to Search. The functionality previously appeared in beta version 15.24.28.29 of the app.

In its previous spotting, the feature was not enabled by default, and certain flags had to be enabled for the UI to present itself. At the time, it was also unclear how the feature would work. In beta 15.32.36, however, code sleuth @AssembleDebug was able to activate the feature and test out the tool's functionality.

Not only can the tool identify songs playing on your device, but it also appears to be capable of identifying music playing around you, alongside sing-to-search and hum-to-search functionality.

Circle to Search is hitting all the right notes

Currently, when you long press the home button to pull up the Circle to Search UI, it brings up the regular Google Search Bar with its mic, Google Lens, and Translate icons. With Google app beta 15.32.36, however, there's a new audio note icon that sits between the Lens and Translate icons.

Tapping the audio note surfaces a gradient UI with the text "Play, sing or hum a song..." Upon successfully identifying the track, the tool automatically redirects to a Google Search page for it, leaving dedicated apps like Shazam to bite the dust, at least on Android.

It is currently unclear when the feature will roll out widely, but we're hoping that Google will provide details at its Pixel launch event tomorrow, Tuesday, August 13.