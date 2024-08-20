Summary Google seems to be rolling out the Circle to Search-inspired redesign of the Lens UI on Google CHrome with version 127.

Chrome desktop users should see Lens turning into CtS with a similar screen overlay and search bar.

Click, drag, and search with the Google Lens UI overhaul should be rolling out on Chrome version 127 soon.

Earlier this year, Google announced the new Circle to Search experience for Android alongside the new Samsung Galaxy S24 series debut. The feature subsequently made its way to more of our favorite Android phones, and Google now seems intent on outright replacing Lens with Circle to Search (CtS), even on desktop. On Chrome specifically, we first saw Lens take up reverse image search duties, and now Lens is receiving a UI overhaul for a closer semblance to CtS.

Circle to Search, Lens, and reverse image search are all slightly different in their intended function, but on Chrome for desktop, we've tracked the CtS-ification of Lens for a few months now. It started with a bright red screen overlay spotted in March, suggesting Google is working on CtS-like full-screen effects. Then, in May, we saw the speculations come true with a flag-controlled screen overlay that enabled a multicolor haze overlay on the screen and tracked pointer movement too.

The new UI we are seeing on Chrome 127 stable

The latest development from earlier this month gave us the first look at drag-to-search where you could create a window to define the region Lens would use as the initial query. Now, all these elements are coming together on Chrome version 127 in the stable channel for a proper CtS-like Lens user experience. We noticed it on at least one computer running the browser with all browser flags in their default configuration, usually indicative of a stable rollout. However, other members of the AP team and Chrome researcher @Leopeva64 on X aren't seeing the change on the same version.

The new UI looks complete

A screengrab of the Lens workflow that shares the CtS UI elements

The new UI comes up for me whenever I click in the address bar and use the pill-shaped Google Lens button on the right extremity. Using the right-click context menu to Search with Google Lens also works. Once active, you see the hazy multicolor full-screen overlay which distorts as you move the cursor around. You can then click and drag to define the searchable region. A search bar atop the Lens side panel that appears allows refining your query.

Alternatively, you can click on abstract locations on the screen and let Lens auto-select the screen contents. Like Circle to Search on mobile and the Text option in Lens, you can simply click on-screen text and choose to Copy it to the clipboard or use the Translate option.

In principle, this is quite like the ultimate fusion of Lens and Circle to Search. However, there's an off chance this is still a random A/B test in the stable build and not a phased rollout we are witnessing. In any case, the feature is quite complete, and should be on your device soon. If you're in a rush to try this, you can install Chrome Beta for desktop (v128) and enjoy it without activating any flags.