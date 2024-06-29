Summary Google's Circle to Search is gaining a barcode scanning feature, with Google app v15.25.32 revealing how it works.

In addition to scanning these codes, users will get a preview or the URL of the scanned code inside a chip.

Google is also working on other features for Circle to Search, including a yet-to-be-launched audio search button.

Google's Circle to Search was first available on the Galaxy S24 series but has since expanded to several Samsung smartphones, tablets, and Google Pixel devices. In addition to bringing more devices under the fold, it has gained some functionality that didn't exist during its initial availability, such as Instant Translation. Last month, we learned that Circle to Search is working on a way to scan barcodes or QR codes on the screen. We're now getting a first look at this feature in action, courtesy of a familiar source.

Related 6 cool ways to use Circle to Search on Android Unlock the power of Circle to Search — shop smarter, learn new things, eat better, and navigate the world with ease

Digging through the Google app v15.25.32, AssembleDebug found a fully functioning barcode scanning feature (via Android Authority). However, since this feature was manually activated, possibly by flipping a few flags, it isn't widely available just yet. It's worth noting that last month's report merely revealed the existence of a barcode and QR code scanning feature within Circle to Search, but this is the first time we're seeing it in action.

In its current form, trying to scan a QR or barcode using Circle to Search takes users to a basic search results page that shows other similar-looking codes. However, with this implementation, codes are scanned, and a chip is shown right next to them containing the URL or a preview of the code, thus making it easier to navigate further. Scanning barcodes or QR codes is already possible with Google Lens, so its appearance within Circle to Search isn't surprising.

What else is new with Circle to Search?

June has been a busy month for Circle to Search additions, with a couple of them being disclosed. AssembleDebug, who routinely uncovers upcoming app features, also discovered an audio search button within Circle to Search. Details on what this button would do were unavailable, but it's likely that it would let Circle to Search identify sounds or music playing in the background.

Additionally, Circle to Search will get significantly easier to access on Android tablets when the persistent taskbar is in use, as per evidence spotted in Android 15 Beta 3. However, tablet users who aren't on the beta will have to wait until this fall or perhaps even later. As of right now, only a few tablets support Circle to Search, including the Galaxy Tab S9 series and the Google Pixel Tablet. The Pixel Fold and Samsung's select Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip models are also compatible.