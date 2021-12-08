The Android share UI has come a long way — starting as a laggy, bloated interface in earlier versions before evolving into something a little better in Android 10, and only improving since then. The same can be said of Google's apps, like Chrome, where the company has introduced useful features like long screenshots, "send to your devices," and a QR code generator for the share menu. The latest inclusion to that growing list is the option to add animated emoji reactions (emotions) when sharing a web page.

The new share menu feature is still in development and is not visible to users by default. To access it, you need to be using the latest Chrome Dev version 98.0.4736.0 and enable the flag at chrome://flags/#lightweight-reactions-android. Restart the browser, and you should get the new “add emotion” option when you attempt to share a page.

The feature allows you to use multiple animated emoji reactions on the same page and adjust their positions and orientations before sharing or saving the file in GIF format. Just don’t get too excited just yet, as there are currently only a handful of emotions available for use. That said, more could be included before the stable release.

If you're curious to get an early look, either sign up for the dev channel or grab the app from APK Mirror to try it out. Just don't be surprised if you run into any unexpected behavior.

Thanks: Nick

