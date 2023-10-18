Summary Google is experimenting with bringing ChromeOS Flex to Chromebooks, which would allow end-of-life Chromebooks to keep receiving updates.

ChromeOS Flex sacrifices certain features, such as Linux and Android app support, which are taken for granted by Chromebook owners.

That poses a challenge to bringing ChromeOS Flex to existing Chromebooks, as reliability and stability may also be compromised.

Google’s Chromebooks have carved out more than a niche for themselves, having long become a viable alternative to Windows laptops and MacBooks for many. The one caveat that’s attached to Chromebooks is their limited software support, though. While Google vows to update the latest and greatest Chromebooks for up to 10 years from the moment sales start, this still leaves far too many current devices becoming obsolete before the hardware dies. Google might fix this by bringing ChromeOS Flex to those machines.

New evidence in the Chromium Repositories, spotted by ChromeUnboxed, indicates that Google is currently experimenting with bringing ChromeOS Flex to Chromebooks. A new project codenamed “Flexor” that’s still in very early stages of development seems to be meant to install ChromeOS Flex on a new partition on an existing Chromebook. There is still a lot of uncertainty around the scope of the project and if it is even meant to come to end users. It could also just be an internal testing tool for Google, but it’s certainly interesting to see progress in this area.

If you’re not familiar with it, ChromeOS Flex is a special version of ChromeOS that can run on pretty much any Intel or AMD machine you could think of. It’s primarily meant to turn old and slow laptops into faster Chromebook-like machines, breathing some new life into hardware that is not well suited to run heavy Windows or Mac apps anymore.

To enable this broad hardware compatibility, ChromeOS Flex doesn’t offer the full feature set of ChromeOS, losing out on Linux and Android apps. This is essentially a return to the roots for ChromeOS, which historically was just a container to run Chrome and web apps on it. Some hardware features from laptops like fingerprint scanners, CD and DVD drives, Face ID cameras, stylus input, and built-in SIM cards may also not work with ChromeOS Flex, depending on the level of support offered by Google.

You would be hard-pressed to see the difference between ChromeOS Flex and ChromeOS on a Chromebook such as the Acer Chromebook 317 depicted here

Once a Chromebook reaches end-of-life, it doesn’t get any security patches anymore, making it increasingly prone to malware and hacks. With ChromeOS Flex on it, which would allow it to keep getting updates, it could mitigate these issues, even at the expense of losing features like Android and Linux app support.

ChromeUnboxed further notes that Google sees some pitfalls with bringing ChromeOS Flex to existing Chromebooks, whether they’ve reached end of life or not. Thanks to an interview with the company, the publication makes clear that Chromebooks are meant to run reliably and stable from the moment you open the lid, which is something the company can’t guarantee with ChromeOS Flex.

Those who use ChromeOS Flex on other machines are usually tech-savvy enough to install and troubleshoot an OS installation and expect that some things may be broken. However, given that ChromeOS Flex and ChromeOS are so similar, it might be harder to explain broken bits and pieces and the lack of Android and Linux apps on Chromebooks, machines that were supposed to run ChromeOS from the get-go, with support for all available features.

With that in mind, the road to official ChromeOS Flex support might be long or not even in the cards for Chromebooks at all. At the same time, you can already install ChromeOS Flex on your Chromebook if you feel particularly adventurous, but it’s an much harder and more nerve-wrecking process than doing this on an old Windows or Mac machine.