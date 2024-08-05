Summary The latest Chromecast update bumps the security patch to June 2024.

Don't expect a performance boost from the latest firmware update due to the dated internals of the current Chromecast lineup.

Google's new Chromecast is rumored to have improved hardware, Thread support, and an updated remote design.

Google does not update its Chromecast lineup as frequently as its other devices. Typically, the streaming dongles receive one update every quarter containing the latest security patch and some bug fixes. Given how old both Chromecasts are, it's not surprising that they don't receive updates as frequently. Rumors indicate Google might even unveil a revamped Chromecast with updated hardware and Thread support at its August 13th event. Ahead of that, the company is rolling out a new firmware for its 4K Chromecast with a two-month-old security patch.

Several 4K Chromecast owners on Reddit report receiving the STTL.240508.005 update on their sticks. The changelog for the 71.9MB update mentions updating the security patch to June 2024 and containing "other bug fixes and performance improvements." Google has yet to update its support page with the latest Chromecast firmware version and release notes.

Considering the dated internals of Google's current Chromecast lineup, don't expect the new firmware to magically improve performance and remove the general UI sluggishness.

The last notable update for the Chromecast arrived in February 2024, when Google added Fast Pair support and a new "Audio output" Quick Settings tile. The former lets you quickly pair compatible earbuds with your Chromecast for easy audio streaming.

After that, the dongle received another update a couple of months later, bumping the security patch to April 2024. The latest update follows the same trajectory, bumping the security patch to June 2024 and packing little else.

You can check for the 240508.005 build on your Chromecast by navigating to Settings > System > About > System update.

Google's next Chromecast might pack some big upgrades

Google is apparently readying a major refresh for its Chromecast lineup. A recent report revealed the company is working on a Google TV Streamer with a set-top box-like design, ditching the current dongle style for good.

The new streamer could pack significantly powerful internals for better performance. The remote will apparently get an update, too, with a revamped button arrangement that includes moving the volume buttons to the front and using a generic microphone icon instead of Google Assistant. Leaks suggest Google's upcoming streaming box will feature Thread support, enabling it to act as a smart home controller for nearby devices.