While there are tons of great dedicated password managers out there, sometimes the easiest solution is to rely on the browser you already use on all of your devices. Google has recognized that the password manager it has built into Chrome and Android is a valuable asset, and as such, the company has been steadily improving it over recent years. The latest upcoming feature for the Google password manager is the ability to add notes to saved credentials.

As spotted by Redditor u/Leopeva64-2, Chrome Canary 101 could get a neat option visible right in the Edit password mask: a new Note field at the very bottom. It will allow you to enter any additional context you need for your account, be it the last time you changed your password or the answer to a security question that you may need to enter in order to reset the account in question.

Google has additionally been working on letting you save passwords manually without going through the whole automatic process that only pops up when you enter your credentials on a website, which has been detailed in another Reddit post before. You can already give this a try in stable Chrome by activating the chrome://flags/#add-passwords-in-settings flag.

The new note field is available for existing passwords and for any passwords you manually add.

Most other password managers have long supported these standard features, and the lack of them has always bothered us, making Google’s built-in password manager a tool we’re reluctant to recommend. Our stance on Google's password manager might change thanks to these latest developments, and Chrome could become a viable alternative for anyone who is deeply embedded in Google’s ecosystem already anyway.

It looks like the notes feature is still hidden behind some more obscure command line flags or switches, but given u/Leopeva64-2’s track record, we’re confident that password notes are real and will come to the browser sooner or later.

